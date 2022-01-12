Botafogo x São José-RS: see the probable Glorioso team and where to watch the Copinha game

THE Botafogo enters the field for the knockout phase of Copinha. Alvinegro’s under-20 team enters the field at 11 am this Wednesday to face São José-RS at Joaquinzão, for the second phase of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup.

The team led by coach Ricardo Resende had casualties due to Covid-19 during the group stage. But, even so, Botafogo managed to qualify for the knockout stage in first place in Group 14, with two wins and one defeat.

São José-RS ranked second in Group 13. The team secured two victories and was defeated by XV de Piracicaba in the last round. The match at Joaquinzão will be decided in a single match for a place in the third stage of the competition.

DATASHEET

Botafogo vs Sao Jose RS

Date and time: 01/12/2022, at 11 am

Place: Joaquinzão Stadium, in Taubaté (SP)

Referee: Flavio Roberto Mineiro Ribeiro

Assistants: João Petrucio Marriage of Jesus dos Santos and Benedito Alessandro de Jesus Santana

Where to watch: SportTV

Probable Botafogo: Mauritius; Daniel Fagundes, Carlos Henrique, Ewerton, Jefinho; Wendel Lessa, Guilherme Liberato; Kaue, Rai, Maranhao; Gabriel Tigger. Coach: Ricardo Resende.

Embezzlement: Lucas Barreto, Pedro China, Reydson, Gabriel Toebe, Kawan and Dudu (Covid-19).