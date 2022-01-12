Bradesco BBI starts coverage for Petz share (PETZ3) seeing purchase opportunity with upside potential of 79%

Bradesco BBI started hedging the shares of Petz (PETZ3), with an outperform recommendation (performance above the market average) and a target price of R$ 25.00 for the end of 2022, which represents a potential for appreciation of 79% compared to the closing of the day before.

The bank commented that the 50% drop in Petz’s share price since August 2021 created a good buying opportunity in a high quality thesis with market leadership, growth rates on the e-commerce scale, high returns, defensive.

The bank says Petz has been acting as a market consolidator and estimates a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2021 and 2026 of 29% in sales and 39% in earnings per share for Petz. Thus, Bradesco BBI sees growth as very low risk, given a fragmented market and a defensive product.

“The acquisition of Zee.Dog brings several opportunities for Petz, most notably Zee.Now, an express delivery platform similar to Ze Delivery, DoorDash and Deliveroo, which have a high degree of “stickiness” that should help link consumers to the Petz Ecosystem”, he evaluates.

The PETZ3 assets closed among the highest on the Ibovespa this Tuesday (11), advancing 7.07%, at R$ 14.99.

