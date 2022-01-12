Brazil can lead ranking of most expensive energy, says institute

Brazil is the second country with the most expensive energy tariff in the world, according to an analysis by the International Energy Agency (IEA) based on 2018 figures. (see more below).

For Roberto D’ Araujo, director of Instituto Ilumina — an NGO that discusses the Brazilian electricity sector —, the country could reach the top of the ranking, if the current system is maintained. “You can’t understand why Brazil, a continental country, all sunny, has 2.5% of solar plants”, he criticizes.

One of the main causes for this high energy tariff is the presence of thermoelectric plants, which have a high cost of construction and maintenance. According to data from Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency), there are 3229 plants of this type in Brazil, which represents 24.66%. Hydroelectric plants are the majority in the country, with 56.71%.

D’Araujo explains that the thermoelectric plants work as an “insurance” for not running out of energy, as they do not depend on rain, for example. However, in the opinion of the director of the Ilumina Institute, the government does not act to reduce this dependence and invest in photovoltaic (solar) or wind power plants.

coal production

The speech of the director of the Ilumina Institute about the country prioritizing thermoelectric plants is in line with the decisions of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Congress. On the 5th, the law that renews the policy to support coal production at the Jorge Lacerda Thermoelectric Complex (CTJL) in Santa Catarina was passed, authorizing its operation for another 15 years.

Despite the renovation, the new law creates the PTJ (Just Transition Policy), focused on clean energy and pollutant reduction. It also establishes an energy transition program (ETJ) to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The new law also guarantees a government promise of a contract for the purchase of reserve energy from the plant, defining a fixed revenue sufficient to cover the costs of generation.

1st – Germany

2nd – Brazil

3rd – Italy

4th – Turkey

5th – Singapore

6th – Indonesia

7th – Japan

8th – India

9th – United Kingdom

10th – South Africa