Brazil registers 73 thousand new known cases of Covid in 24 hours; moving average continues to rise sharply | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Tuesday (11) 73,617 new known cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, reaching a total of 22,630,142 confirmed diagnoses since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was the 44,016 – the highest recorded since July 29 last year (when it was at 44,974). Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was +631%, indicating a trend towards high in cases of the disease.

Experts believe that the high rate of contamination by the omicron variant still does not seem to be fully reflected in the numbers of new ones. known cases –which is what the consortium now calls the new records. They reinforce the importance of testing, as well as isolation measures in case of symptoms and after a positive diagnosis. They also point out that, due to the blackout of data and instability in the systems of the Ministry of Health, Scientists are unable to estimate the exact severity of this moment of the pandemic in the country.

At its worst moment, the national moving average curve reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases on June 23, 2021.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

The country also recorded 139 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, totalizing 620,281 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was the 122. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was +15%, indicating a trend towards stability in deaths resulting from the disease, after 3 days indicating discharge.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average of deaths:

Wednesday (5): 98

Thursday (6): 101

Friday (7): 110

Saturday (8): 120

Sunday (9): 123

Monday (10): 128

Tuesday (11): 122

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17 to May 10, it was 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of that period, the average reached a record 3,125 on April 12.

three states had no death record on the last day: AL, RR and SE.

The states began to normalize on Tuesday (4) the release of Covid-19 numbers in Brazil after the blackout of data from the Ministry of Health.

On December 12, the ministry reported that the process to recover the records of Brazilians vaccinated against Covid-19 was completed, without loss of information. But the next day, Minister Marcelo Queiroga said that there was a new hacker attack. The initial forecast of stabilization of the systems, of December 14, was not fulfilled.

The ministry reported that four of its platforms were re-established in December; stated that, on Friday (7), the integration between local systems and the national data network was normalized, and that the return of access to information has been gradual.

According to the folder, the instability in the system did not interfere with the surveillance of cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, such as Covid. It’s the opposite of what the researchers say.

“We can’t plan the opening of new hospital services, testing centers, opening new beds and understand the regions where the impact of the new variant is greater”, says Julio Croda, infectologist and researcher at Fiocruz.

“We didn’t see the evolution and arrival of the omicron. It didn’t suddenly appear in the New Year. It came in during the month of December, and we were completely in a blind flight there, because there hadn’t been any; we didn’t saw the data grow”, says Professor Marcelo Medeiros, founder of Covid-19 Analytics. He stopped the service that helps authorities make decisions amid the pandemic.

Total deaths: 620,281

620,281 Death record in 24 hours: 139

139 Average new deaths in the last 7 days: 122 (14-day variation: +15%)

122 (14-day variation: +15%) Total known confirmed cases: 22,630,142

22,630,142 Record of known confirmed cases within 24 hours: 73,617

73,617 Average new cases in the last 7 days: 44,016 per day (14-day change: +631%)

On the rise (11 states): AL, PA, MT, SP, AC, BA, PR, MG, RO, TO, PI

AL, PA, MT, SP, AC, BA, PR, MG, RO, TO, PI In stability (5 states): MA, PE, SE, AM, CE

MA, PE, SE, AM, CE Falling (10 states and the DF): DF, PB, RS, SC, RN, ES, GO, MS, AP, RJ, RR

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance sheet in relation to the average recorded two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is worth mentioning that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded off to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Data also gathered by the consortium of press vehicles show that 144,763,135 people took the second dose or single dose of vaccines and thus are fully immunized. This number represents 67.86% of the population.

13 states did not disclose vaccination data.

The booster dose was administered to 30,676,931 people, which corresponds to 14.38% of the population.

A total of 161,727,955 people, representing 75.82% of the population, took at least the first dose of vaccines.

Adding the first, second, single and booster doses, there are 337,168,021 doses applied since the beginning of vaccination.

See the situation in the states

ES: -37%

MG: +65%

RJ: -70%

SP: +125%

DF: -17%

GO: -39%

MS: -43%

MT: +141%

AC: +100%

AM: 0%

AP: -50%

AP: +180%

RO: +50%

RR: -100%

TO: +22%

AL: +500%

BA: +84%

EC: -9%

MA: +6%

PB: -18%

PE: +5%

IP: +18%

RN: -23%

IF: 0%

