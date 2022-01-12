Brazilian average of covid-19 rises more than 700% compared to two weeks

posted on 01/11/2022 20:38



A world record occurred in the last 24 hours. For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of new cases of covid-19 registered within a day reached 3.2 million cases on the planet. During this period, over 1.4 million cases were recorded in the United States, 292,300 in Spain, 168,000 in India, 143,800 in the United Kingdom and 117,400 in Italy.

In Brazil, the last 24 hours registered 70,765 confirmed cases of the disease, the highest number since September 18 of last year, when 150,106 infected were reported.

The country, which has already lost 620,238 lives to the disease, also recorded an average of 43,660 new infected cases a day, the highest since July 2021. This increase represents an increase of 767% compared to two weeks ago. The data are from the most recent balance released by the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass).

The average number of cases worldwide this week reached the highest level since the beginning of the pandemic: 2.53 million, almost double the number recorded at the beginning of the year. As of January 1, the moving average of reported cases was at 1.38 million.

The information is in this Tuesday’s update (01/11) of the database Our World in Data, maintained by a research team associated with the University of Oxford.

vaccines

In the world, according to the database, the sum of fully vaccinated people reached 3.9 billion, or 59.2% of the world’s population. Those individuals who received at least one dose total 4.6 billion. In 24 hours, 35.2 million doses were applied.

In Brazil, in these same 24 hours, the country reached the mark of 30,328,376 people who received the booster dose.