Brazilian reports ‘terrifying scenario’ after Covid-19 records in the US | Santos and Region

Tarcísio Hernandes Cavaco, 41, is from Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, and has been living in New York since November 2021, to participate in a course on the financial market. He confesses to being terrified by the new wave of Covid-19 that is happening in the country, especially in the city where he lives.

“The situation here is worrying, and care is not rigorous. Many people do not wear a mask, and denialism here is very high”, highlights the Information Technology technician.

2 out of 3 US recorded records of hospitalizations for Covid-19 in recent days — Photo: Getty Images/BBC US recorded records of hospitalizations for Covid-19 in recent days – Photo: Getty Images/BBC

Hernandes says that he saw the wave of contagion of the disease up close, and says that, in the course he attends, of the 14 students, six are at home with Covid. He points out that, thanks to the vaccine, his colleagues’ symptoms range from mild to medium. “I’m preventing myself more than ever.”

The Brazilian still says he fears new restrictions and lockdowns. However, he points out that he doesn’t see many people contributing to this in New York. “Most only put on a mask when going into a closed place that requires the use of equipment. The city is not cooperating”.

Although many do not accept the disease, Tarcísio says that the impact of the increase in cases in the city is clear. He says that free tests carried out on the streets today take three times longer to release the result, compared to three months ago. “You can see that it’s a moment of worried people and testing themselves”, he concludes.

3 of 3 People line up at a Covid-19 testing center in Times Square, New York — Photo: Seth Wenig/AP People line up at a Covid-19 testing center in Times Square, New York – Photo: Seth Wenig/AP