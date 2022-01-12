‘Brazilian’ wins seat in Italian Senate

The Italian Parliament won this Wednesday (12) another representative of the Talo-Brazilian community.

After the positive opinion of a committee, the president of the Senate, Elisabetta Casellati, proclaimed the entry of Fabio Porta in place of Adriano Cario, who had his term revoked at the end of 2021 for electoral fraud.

In a speech to the plenary, Casellati said that his decision is based on the deliberation adopted on December 16 by the Senate Elections Committee, determining that Carlo’s seat should go to Porta.

Born in Caltagirone, in the Sicily region, Porta is 58 years old and built his political career as a representative of the Talo-Brazilian community, which already had two members in the Italian Parliament: deputies Luis Roberto Lorenzato, from the far-right legend Liga, and Fausto Long, from the mixed group.

Fbio Porta, a Sicilian ‘Brazilian’ (photo: Reproduction/Facebook) Porta belongs to the center-left Democratic Party (PD) and has been a deputy for a decade. In the 2018 elections, he tried to take a bigger step with a candidacy for the Senate for the constituency of South America – Italy elects parliamentarians to represent citizens living abroad -, but ended up in third place.

On that occasion, senators Ricardo Merlo, based in Argentina, and Adriano Cario, based in Uruguay, were elected by South America. However, an investigation by the Public Ministry of Rome proved, through calligraphic expertise and chemical analysis of inks, that thousands of ballots with a vote in Cario were filled by the same hands – the vote abroad was done by the post office.

The results of the investigation were sent to the Senate, which, at the beginning of December, canceled the parliamentary mandate by 132 votes in favor and 126 against. With his seat secured, Porta will have just over a year in office, as the current legislature is expected to end in March 2023. (ANSA)