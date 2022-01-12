Brazilians bring covid self-tests from abroad; Anvisa will analyze whether to release sales in the country

Before the New Year’s dinner, Gabriela Lotta, professor of Public Administration at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV), took an RT-PCR exam — a test of Covid-19 gold standard, high-sensitivity—with the child. As the result did not come out in time for the meeting, which would only have two other people, Gabriela used the self tests that I brought from United Kingdom, where she spent time as a visiting professor at the University of Oxford. Even without symptoms, your son tested positive. The meeting was cancelled, barring a possible transmission of the virus.

The teacher says that in the UK self-testing is already a habit. The population receives two kits a week, which are distributed free of charge by mail, in addition to the tests that are available at the door of events and certain establishments. Upon returning to Brazil, Gabriela brought some self-tests that were left with her, in order to protect herself and her family “in a cheap and fast way”, explains the teacher.

In addition to the United Kingdom, other countries in Europe, Asia and Latin America have also adopted the self-test as a tool in the fight against pandemic, used routinely by the population. In Brazil, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) does not allow the antigen test, the same as the self-test, to be performed by a lay person, the handling being authorized only for qualified health personnel. In a note, the agency clarifies that the regulation of products depends on the link to public policies established by the Ministry of Health and agreed with Anvisa.

In Gabriela’s opinion, the logic of self-tests should be connected with a national surveillance policy: “In the United Kingdom, you perform the test, take a photo of the QR code and the result goes to the health system. It should be like that in Brazil, but we don’t have a policy to fight the pandemic from the beginning. We embrace harm reduction and personal survival.”

However, even without an effective public policy, the professor believes that the regulation of self-testing in the country is important because it makes it easier for concerned actors to test themselves quickly, cheaply and effectively. “Municipalities, for example, could adopt the measure in schools and distribute at the doors before classes, being able to block the entry of contaminated people”, he exemplifies.

Brazilian Mariana Koehler has lived in the United States for 17 years and also made a point of bringing self-tests for covid-19 in her luggage when visiting her family in Brazil at the end of the year. “I found it an easy option to be able to meet my family safely and protect my sister, who is pregnant,” he says.

Another reason, Mariana points out, was the need to present a negative result for the disease before returning to the United States. Your 9-year-old son held a videoconference following instructions on how to do the self-test to present the result, which can be verified in up to 15 minutes. Mariana explains that, after the end-of-year festivities, the products were no longer found in pharmacies in the country, they became so popular.

An extra layer of protection

Denise Garrett, an epidemiologist and vice president of Instituto Sabin de Vacinas, emphasizes that testing is essential in the fight against covid-19 because it allows decision-making. “It is the most appropriate indicator to know the situation of the pandemic, unlike bed occupancy rates, which are late indicators. We need testing to know how we can prepare and prevent it”, he explains.

According to the expert, Brazil has always been among the least testing countries in the world. At a time of uncertainty with the Ômicron variant and with the blackout of epidemiological data, the problem is accentuated, says the doctor.

The self-test should be understood as a complement to the various other measures to combat the pandemic, such as the use of masks, social distancing and vaccines. “The self-test does not replace PCR, but it is a great strategy to diagnose early and interrupt the chain of transmission”, points out Denise. Its use can be done before family or work meetings, classes, visits to vulnerable people, among other situations, cites the doctor.

Denise is also part of the group of Brazilians who brought self-tests to the country. As she already knew that testing is not as accessible and practical as where she lives, in the United States, the doctor brought several self-tests for her trip to Brazil at the end of 2021 .

According to her, it was a very useful tool before the meetings, especially regarding the protection of her mother, who is elderly. Denise also provided self-tests to friends who suspected they had been infected with the virus.

For the doctor, it is necessary to have a good state policy that presents information to the population on how to use the tool correctly and its limitations. An important point to be clarified is that a negative result does not rule out the possibility of being infected by the virus, but that a false positive result is more difficult to happen.

In the case of a negative test with symptoms, the recommendation is to test again within 24 hours. “That’s the beauty of this test. It’s cheap, simple, I can test it every day”, says the doctor. The self-test would be another layer of protection at this time, but testing with the PCR exam should also be expanded in Brazil, defends Denise.

Regulation in Brazil

The doctor claims that the country has everything it needs to implement covid self-tests, with structure, capillarity and family health programs. What is missing, however, is first approval by Anvisa.

“Anvisa’s role would be to evaluate the performance of these tests and approve those that are good. Whether or not it has a State policy does not allow Anvisa to assess this. It is the same as what happened with the vaccination of children, which was approved by Anvisa regardless of whether the Ministry of Health would implement it or not”, he interprets.

For Gabriela and Denise, the approval of the self-test by Anvisa could pressure the Ministry of Health in the implementation of a public policy. They comment that the process would be even easier than the vaccine issue, since the risks are less than the benefits, in addition to the fact that there are already several successful international examples that can inspire similar policies in Brazil.

The Ministry of Health concluded this Monday, 10, that the self-test can be an “important support tool” in containing the virus and will ask Anvisa to evaluate the issue. The executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, Rodrigo Cruz, said that the ministry will send the agency a technical note on the matter requesting the evaluation.

The secretary emphasizes that having the self-test at home can help more people to test, but that it is not as effective as the diagnosis made by health professionals. “The message is that self-testing is a support tool and is not a substitute for a healthcare provider’s diagnosis. The person must take the test and, if they have symptoms, they must go to the health center or hospital to certify the diagnosis”, said Cruz.

Can I bring self-tests from abroad to Brazil?

According to the Federal Revenue, the self-tests, as they are not released to lay users by Anvisa, cannot be imported as baggage. In the case of international shipment, as it is a health product, the self-test will be selected for inspection by the agency.

“In this way, there is no room for a traveler to bring such products in their luggage, nor for them to be received via international shipment”, informs the Revenue. However, the rules involved in this situation and the possible sanctions for travelers who bring self-tests from abroad were not clarified by the agency or by Anvisa.