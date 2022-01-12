Brazilians follow wave of voluntary redundancies in the USA – Money Times

“The great resignation”, or, in good old Portuguese, something like “the great resignation”, is a movement observed in the United States that is arriving in Brazil.

It consists, in what was observed in May 2021 in the USA, of a wave of layoffs of qualified employees, in search of a new career, better working conditions and quality of life. Translating: a kind of escape from the already known, and now listed by the World Health Organization (WHO), Burnout syndrome.

A poll taken between November 3-30, 2021 by Robert Half, a specialized recruitment company, demonstrates that, among qualified professionals over 25 years of age, this trend may also be developing in Brazil.

Robert Half surveyed 1,161 professionals, equally divided between recruiters, employed and unemployed. According to the survey, 49% of employees intend to seek new opportunities in 2022.

Those looking for a new career in 2022 still mentioned the desire to innovate or learn something new as the main reasons (19%); the search for personal fulfillment (17%); and the expectation of a better quality of life (12%).

For Fernando Mantovani, general director of Robert Half for South America, “in this scenario, we can work with two hypotheses. Both from a positive movement, which is divided between the search for a change of job and the will to undertake, and in the opposite view, in which giving up can be linked to dissatisfaction with the current job, given that the pandemic has brought greater psychological pressure on people. in relation to professional life”.

Mantovani also explains that, in order to remain attractive and competitive in this scenario, companies must invest in clear work policies, transparency of leadership and a good package of benefits and remuneration, in line with the market.

US looks for foreigners

In parallel to this, the North American scenario has low unemployment rate, high turnover of the workforce and high number of unfilled vacancies. For Joe Biden, President of the United States, this conjuncture is established with other circumstances.

For Rodrigo Costa, investment specialist in the USA and CEO of AG Immigration (one of the main immigration law firms in the United States), “companies are finding it very difficult to hire professionals for different positions, such as truck drivers, store salespeople, machine operators and fast food chain attendants. Even professions that require higher qualifications, such as doctors, dentists and airline pilots, are in short supply”.

In November 2021, 4.5 million Americans resigned, or rather, resigned from their jobs, a record that indicates the heating of the market.

Costa also points out: “this is why the president Joe Biden has gone to such lengths to approve your package of new immigration laws, seeking to legalize millions of workers who are currently undocumented in the country and, at the same time, removing obstacles to the entry of new immigrants legally into the United States”.