Buenos Aires has the second hottest day in its history with 41.1ºC

No resident of the city of Buenos Aires who is under 65 years of age has ever experienced such high temperatures in the Buenos Aires capital as it is today. It was a hot, torrid, scorching and historic day in the Buenos Aires capital.

It was the second hottest day in the history of the city of Buenos Aires. At 16:00, the temperature was 40.9ºC. The value surpassed the record of 40.5ºC of 12/18/1995 and became the first above 40ºC in the Buenos Aires capital in 27 years. Thus, it also surpassed the highest value for January in the 1961-2021 series of 38.8ºC on 1/6/2012.

Today’s final high in the city of Buenos Aires was confirmed in the late afternoon by the National Meteorological Service as 41.1ºC, which makes this January 11, 2022 the second hottest day in the history of the Argentine capital.

At 4:05 pm, the City of Buenos Aires registered 41.1°C. It is the 2nd highest since 1906. #oladeheat #heat https://t.co/6eNsTCMX91 — SMN Argentina (@SMN_Argentina) January 11, 2022

Only the 43.3ºC of January 29, 1957, the absolute maximum of the historical series started in 1905, extreme that occurred at the end of a period of three consecutive years of La Niña (1955/1957) and with Argentina facing a serious dry at the time, exceeds today’s maximum. The 1957 heat event was memorable in Buenos Aires.

CLIMATE | Video from 1957 shows how Argentines from Buenos Aires faced the worst heat of the 20th century in the Argentine capital and which had highs far above those observed in the current heat wave. The period 1954-1957 had three years of La Niña and today we have two consecutive years of the phenomenon. https://t.co/dMpk3cXcs9 — MetSul.com (@metsul) December 30, 2021

The forecast is for the heat to decrease this Wednesday in the city of Buenos Aires, but it is still very hot. The temperature rises again on Thursday and Friday should have the peak of heat of this extreme episode in the Argentine capital with a maximum 1ºC to 2ºC higher than today.

The European model projected for today 37ºC on the surface and the maximum was 41ºC. For Friday, the same model indicates 39ºC. In other words, the Argentine capital can set a new historic heat mark on Friday.

The extremely high temperature brought record energy consumption today and cuts described by the local press as “massive” hit Buenos Aires and the metropolitan area.

Extreme heat hello: strong blackout in the City of Buenos Aires and part of the Conurbano. More: https://t.co/WI4TfoBy9J pic.twitter.com/ftwNvQRXoA — Clarin (@clarincom) January 11, 2022

The number of people without electricity was close to three million Argentines at the peak of the blackout, considering that 700 thousand customers were without energy. The dealership’s page that shows the places where there is a power outage in real time went offline due to the high number of hits.

NOW | Record electricity consumption and power outages in several parts of the Argentine capital and metropolitan area on the hottest January day in Buenos Aires in over 60 years. pic.twitter.com/rchp4LcSKL — MetSul.com (@metsul) January 11, 2022

NOW | Close to a million people without light now from the extreme heat. Several points in the Buenos Aires capital with traffic lights turned off. It is the second hottest afternoon in the history of the Argentine capital. In La Plata, there is a record of lack of water. pic.twitter.com/Ho843dBKGq — MetSul.com (@metsul) January 11, 2022

NOW | Buenos Aires experiences the second hottest day in its history with power cuts and crowded pools across the city. See what this Argentine television reporter did. pic.twitter.com/lpDbXTyDtM — MetSul.com (@metsul) January 11, 2022

Many traffic lights in Buenos Aires were off, which hampered traffic on important streets and avenues. Train service was also affected with delays on all lines in the Buenos Aires capital.

The Buenos Aires press described the situation in the early afternoon as chaotic in the city with a lack of electricity, traffic confusion, stopped gas stations and bank ATMs not working.

Late in the afternoon, the energy company Edenor reported on its Twitter account that 80% of customers had their electricity restored, but many Buenos Aires residents complained that they were still without electricity.