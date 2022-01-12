Buenos Aires hit by blackout amid heat wave | World

The city of Buenos Aires was hit by a massive power outage on Tuesday that left thousands of homes without electricity amid a heat wave that sent temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius.

Electricity distributors Edenor and Edesur reported power outages after high temperatures generated an increase in demand to cool homes and businesses.

The National Electricity Regulation Entity (ENRE) said the Edenor power outage affected 700,000 customers in the Buenos Aires area. About 43,400 Edesur customers were left without power after failures in high voltage lines affected two of its substations.

AySA, which supplies drinking water in Buenos Aires, asked the population to optimize water use because the interruption also affected its purification system.

High temperatures are expected to continue throughout the week, with peaks approaching 40°C, according to Argentina’s National Meteorological Service (SMN).

“SMN has issued an alert anticipating an extreme heat wave this week, with temperatures that could reach 41°C in the concession area,” Edesur said in an email to its customers. “We are working to strengthen our network in the face of growing demand.”