Burke Shelley, founding member of influential Budgie, dies at 71

Burke Shelley, founding member of the influential Welsh band Budgie, died at the age of 71 on the night of last Monday (10).

The news was confirmed on Budgie’s Facebook fan page by his daughter, Ela Shelley. The cause of death was not disclosed. In the statement, she said:

It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my father, John Burke Shelley. He passed away this evening in his sleep at Heath Hospital in Cardiff, his hometown. He was 71 years old.

The tributes have already started to take over social networks and whoever spoke, for example, was Lars Ulrich, drummer of Metallica. In a story on his Instagram account, he shared a photo of the artist and wrote:

Thank you Burke for all you’ve done for heavy music and much appreciation of the highest level for co-writing and creating two songs that Metallica have had the honor of recording over the years, ‘Breadfan’ and ‘Crash Course In Brain Surgery’.

May Burke Shelley rest in peace.

Budgie

In 1967, Shelley formed the legendary band Budgie alongside drummer ray Phillips and the guitarists Kevin Newton and Brian Goddard, who after a short time gave up continuing with the band and made room for the entry of Tony Bourge. He then took up guitar and supported Shelley on songwriting until he left the band in 1978.

In their songs, the group mixed Blues and Rock in a heavy way, helping to pave the way for Heavy Metal alongside names like black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin.

Despite having important works, Budgie did not receive due recognition from the public. However, important names in Rock and Metal such as Van Halen, iron Maiden, megadeth, soundgarden and Metallica himself have always made clear the influence of Burke Shelley’s band in their careers.

In fact, they all recorded covers of Budgie songs. The most famous turned out to actually be Metallica’s versions of “Breadfan” and “Crash Course In Brain Surgery” in the 1980s, which resulted in a significant leap in Budgie’s career and royalty income, introducing them to a new generation. of fans.

Burke Shelley

Over the years, Shelley began to reinforce his devotion to Christianity, and while several bands cited Budgie as inspiration, the musician came to detest the satanic undertones of metal.

In 2010, Burke was hospitalized with an aortic aneurysm and required highly invasive surgery that damaged his vocal cords. In addition, he suffered for years with Stickler Syndrome, a congenital condition that impairs the body’s production of collagen.

Budgie released their latest album, You’re All Living In Cuckooland, in 2006. In 2010, the band decided to end its activities.

As early as 2019, after news emerged that Shelley had developed another larger aneurysm, outlets reported that the musician was refusing to have surgery that could help his critical condition. The following year, he reflected on his mortality, stating, “I’m not afraid of dying.”

Thanks for everything, Burke!