Caio makes two, São Paulo turns in the 2nd half and catches São Bernardo in the knockout – 01/11/2022

São Paulo beat São Caetano 2-1, tonight (11), at Anacleto Campanella, and closed the first phase of the competition in first place in Group 21, with 100% success. The winning goals were scored by Caio, who entered the final stage. Guilherme Tavares scored for the ABC Paulista team.

With the result confirmed, the team led by coach Alex ends the group with nine points and will face São Bernardo in the second phase. Azulão, in second place, will face Londrina.

The locations, dates and times of the two clashes of the next tricolor game are not yet defined.

São Paulo starts badly, but Caio enters and decides in the second half

To close the group stage, the already classified São Paulo, by Alex, was selected with a mixed team: Young; Nathan (Pagé), Guilherme (Luiz Henrique), Luizão and Petri (Samuel); Leo and Negrucci (Ythallo); Vitinho, Rodriguinho (Caio) and Cauê; Maioli (Tales Wander).

The first half was balanced at Anacleto Campanella, with Tricolor taking danger first, at 21 minutes, after a beautiful kick by Vitinho, well defended by Max. Six minutes later, Maioli was triggered by Cauê and, in Max’s face, finished on top of the goalkeeper, missing a great chance to open the scoring. At 39, the São Paulo team started to scare again with Rodrigunho, who took advantage of a bad cut from the defense and kicked cross, sending it out.

The home team’s response

Azulão reacted in the last minutes, and almost scored with Breno, who, in the 45th minute, kicked into the angle and forced the goalkeeper Young to make a great save. In the next move, after a corner kick, the ball deflected into São Paulo’s defense and hit the crossbar.

São Caetano’s insistence was rewarded at 47, when Arthur took a precise free-kick, and Guilherme Tavares appeared free to head in the corner and beat Young.

The search for the result

The final stage began with the more incisive Tricolor, in search of the equalizing goal, which almost came out at two minutes. Cauê was thrown by Léo, got in Max’s face and tried to roll to Vitinho, who didn’t arrive in time to finish.

In the 15th minute, Cauê received from the left and crossed to Maioli, who dominated and kicked, but the ball deflected in the defense. A minute later, Vitinho was triggered by the entrance of the area and finished low, but the defense cut again.

In the final stretch of the match, Caio’s star shone – and coach Alex, who put the forward in the game in the 23rd minute. In six minutes, the 17-year-old turned the game around for São Paulo.

What a star…

At 28, Caio took advantage of a defense error, passed Luiz Guilherme and kicked high, winning Max and tying the confrontation. In the next minute, Talles Wander gave a deep pass to the star of the match, who kicked low and first to put São Paulo ahead of the score.

In the final 15 minutes, despite the insistence, Azulão had only one good opportunity to score, in the 47th minute, after a header by Ney Bahia. Well positioned, Young spread and prevented the equalizer.