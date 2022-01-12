Caio shines, São Paulo turns over São Caetano and meets next rival in Copinha

São Paulo ended the first phase of Copinha with the first position of group 21. This Tuesday, the team faced São Caetano, at Anacleto Campanella, and won by 2-1, with two goals from striker Caio. For the next phase, Tricolor will face São Bernardo, in a single game playoff.

The score was opened by São Caetano at the end of the first stage. In the 47th minute, Arthur took a free-kick into the area and Guilherme Tavares went up well to head in and swing the nets.

However, in the second stage, São Paulo reached the equalizer in a beautiful goal by Caio, at 28. The shirt 9, who had just entered, received from Talles, invaded the penalty area, cleared the marking and hit the ball beautifully, strong and high, with no chance of defence.

Seconds after the goal, at 29, Caio received a beautiful pass, again from Talles, to be face to face with the goalkeeper and, without dominating, hit placed, in the corner, and confirm the turn.

With the result, São Paulo ends the group stage as first place in group 21, with three wins in three games and nine points. São Caetano is in second place, with six.

For the next phase of Copinha, now in the knockout stage, São Paulo will face São Bernardo, while Azulão will face Londrina.

