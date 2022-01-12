Cambodia landmine sniffing rat dies at eight

Animal was awarded a gold medal for heroism for sniffing out more than 70 mines and 38 unexploded artillery pieces.

Reproduction / APOPO Magawa died after five years of service at APOPO



magawa, a giant African rat that became famous for sniffing out mines in the Cambodia, passed away this Tuesday, the 11th, at the age of eight. She even won a gold medal for heroism in 2020. In all, the rat sniffed out 71 landmines and 38 unexploded ordnance in a five-year ‘career’. Magawa has been trained by the Belgian institution Anti-Personnel Landmines Detection Product Development (APOPO) which teaches animals, including dogs and rats, to alert human mine handlers in the area so they can be safely removed. According to APOPO, Magawa was fine, but began to show more lethargy in recent days, refusing to eat. The mouse was born in Tanzania, but was successful in Cambodia. The country has the highest rate of amputees per capita due to landmines. It is estimated that there are six million of them in Cambodia. “Each discovery he has made has reduced the risk of injury or death to the people. It is thanks to all of you that Magawa will leave a lasting legacy in the lives he saved.”