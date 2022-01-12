Camila Loures explains the disappearance of social networks: ‘I had lipo on the thighs’

Influencer Camila Loures, 26, underwent an aesthetic procedure. On Instagram, the youtuber explained why she was “missing”, and revealed that she had liposuction on her thighs.

“I was missing because I had surgery. I had lipo on my thighs. I’m in the post-surgical process now and I made a vlog on the channel for you to see a little bit of what it’s like, go watch it”, she captioned the image in which she appears in the room of the medical unit doing a meal.

Recently, the young woman spoke about the frustration of not having gone to “BBB 21” (TV Globo).

“Let’s talk about BBB,” she began. “I’m seeing some influencers there who were quoted to go, people speculating and a lot, saying that they won’t. It can be a lie, right?! Like last year Viih Tube said like ‘oh guys, you guys think I’m confined and I’m not’, and she was”, he introduced.

She said that denying participation, as the volleyball player Douglas Souza and the influencer Alvaro have already done, may be a strategy by possible members of the so-called “Camarote” not to deliver that they are in fact about to be confined, and stated that she would hope for these pronouncements are false.

“It could be a lie and I hope it is because I really wanted to see these influencers on BBB. But if it isn’t, man, this is very ‘paia’. Last year I went through this”, recalled Camila.

According to the influencer, she would have been called for the 2021 edition and made stages of the Cabin selection still in 2020. “I was called to the BBB, I took the exam, I did everything right in September [de 2020] and they did not deny me. They were taking me. October, November, December and me swearing I would. Like, people, I forwarded the video, changed my hair,” said the youtuber.

She said she had been waiting until she was told she wouldn’t be on the reality show. “[Foi] in January when they said they weren’t going to go with me, it was more or less, I don’t know, on the 7th. My world fell apart, I was very upset, it was my dream, I really wanted to and I really thought I was going”.

Camila made a point of emphasizing that she knows that it is not the production’s fault not to follow through with her, since there are no guarantees of confinement when, for example, the interview stage is carried out.

“I know it’s not their fault, it happens. They [da produção] they just did the interview, they didn’t promise anything. But it’s something like that, I swear, because it’s not up to you, so you’re like, ‘What the fuck did I do wrong? Why?’. But anyway, God knows all things.”

Finally, she ended the sequence of videos with a message directed to her potential friends confined and who could be at this stage of being official members of “BBB 22” or not. “Don’t worry, relax, your year will be amazing regardless of BBB”.