Capcom promises news for the series’ 35th anniversary

THE capcom unveiled its special logo to commemorate the 35 years from the series Street Fighter. The official US company account on twitter also tweeted the logo, along with the message: “Here comes a new birthday! Salutations to 35 years of epic fights, fireballs and iconic rivalry.”

And it could be just that, but the Japanese Street Fighter official account tweeted a little more provocatively regarding future projects for the franchise.

They said the game celebrates its 35th anniversary in 2022, so they created a logo to commemorate it with supporters. And they also asked fans to look forward to the future development of the series. street fighter.

It is worth remembering that in 2017, Capcom celebrated the 30th anniversary of the series with the launch of the collection Street Fighter 30th Anniversary, which included all 12 major arcade versions of the games Street Fighter, Street Fighter II, Street Fighter III and Street Fighter alpha.

The first Street Fighter was released in arcades in 1987, but it was its successor, in 1991, who made the success the series needed to take off in the world of fighting games.

The latest in the series, Street Fighter V, was released in 2016, updated to Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition in 2017 and again updated in 2020 to Street Fighter V: Champion Edition.

More of 2,000 items of DLC singles were released in Street Fighter V until then. Is it time for a new franchise game to appear?

It is also important to point out that the capcom, When revealed Luke, its last playable character, has stated that he will be a key player in the franchise’s next project.

To remind you a little of the character, his story follows a dramatic childhood event that inspired him to become a fighter, join the army and meet a familiar face.

THE capcom did not confirm whether the development of Street Fighter VI started or not.