Capital has 96% of ICUs occupied; 18% are from covid – Capital

Forty new clinical beds must be activated in the public network for patients with covid or influenza

One of the intensive care beds at the Regional Hospital in Campo Grande. (Photo: Reproduction/State Government)

According to a platform prepared by Sesau (Municipal Public Health Secretariat), the municipality of Campo Grande has, this Tuesday (11), about 96.13% of intensive care beds linked to SUS (Unified Health System) occupied by adult patients.

According to the system, there are 149 patients hospitalized in 155 available units, of which 29 are sick with covid-19, approximately 18%. The last information update was made at 4:30 am today, according to the monitor itself.

It is worth mentioning that many structures have been deactivated in recent months, after a reduction in hospital demand. In the first half of 2021, in mid-May, Sesau had about 337 beds enabled, largely due to the expressive increase in respiratory cases – that is, more than twice the number indicated in the system.

Recently, it was informed that 40 clinical beds would be activated in units of the public network, as a way of guaranteeing assistance to patients with covid or influenza. Sought after, the municipal ministry pointed out to the Campo Grande News that the current epidemiological scenario is different from the one verified in April of last year, when there was a growing peak in hospitalizations.

“The increase in cases of covid-19 has not reflected in the increase in serious cases and the need for hospital beds, especially ICU”, says Sesau, which reinforces the low rate of hospitalizations caused by the coronavirus.

In any case, the municipality has the necessary structure to expand the beds again, as is already happening with the clinical beds, if necessary. This week, 20 new clinical vacancies will be activated at Hospital do Pênfigo.”

Region – In a bulletin from the SES (State Department of Health) released last Friday, the health macro-region of the Capital – a concept used to encompass nearby municipalities so that, if necessary, regulation is made to other cities, brought 73 ICUs (Therapy Units) intensive) more.

According to the state document, the Campo Grande region would have, in all, 228 intensive care beds and the overall occupancy would be 49% – less than half. Of these, approximately 2% are confirmed cases of coronavirus and another 2% are suspected, which would indicate a reduction in the severe evolution of the virus, largely due to vaccination coverage.

Even so, it is worth mentioning that the state recorded a sevenfold increase in the number of infections by covid, in addition to flu outbreaks caused by H3N2 influenza.

The HRMS (Hospital Regional de Mato Grosso do Sul), a reference in the care of patients with respiratory symptoms, had, until yesterday, seven of the 19 critical beds enabled against covid and no patient in the red wing, according to the bulletin requested by the report.

In March 2021, in one of the worst moments of the pandemic period, the Campo Grande News reported that there were hundreds of patients with SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) waiting to be referred to ICU beds in the Capital and there were patients in improvised and inadequate units.