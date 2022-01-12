Car bomb blast kills Somali capital | World

2 of 2 People look at wrecked vehicles at the scene of an explosion near the airport in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, on January 12, 2022 — Photo: Feisal Omar/Reuters

