Car bomb blast kills Somali capital | World

The explosion of a car bomb left people dead on a road leading to the international airport of Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, this Wednesday (12).
No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.
- Share this news on WhatsApp
- Share this news on Telegram
At least eight people diedaccording to the head of the city’s ambulance service, Abdikadir Abdirahman.
“A car bomb hit a convoy, including armored cars, on Avisione street,” Abdirahman told Reuters news agency. “We don’t know who owns the convoy. We took eight dead from the scene.”
People look at wrecked vehicles at the scene of an explosion near the airport in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, on January 12, 2022 (Photo: Feisal Omar/Reuters)
The blast hit the walls and ceiling of the nearby mosque where Mohamed Osman was praying.
“As I left the mosque, I saw several old collapsed houses, body parts on the street, hands, legs,” Osman said. “Wrecked cars, burnt tuk tuks… All this mess and loss of life in one minute.”
Al Shabaab, which controls parts of the country and is linked to Al Qaeda, has claimed responsibility for attacks similar to today’s in the past.
The group seeks to overthrow the Somali government and impose a radical interpretation of sharia, Islamic law.
To this end, it carries out frequent attacks with weapons and bombs against security and government targets, but also against civilians.