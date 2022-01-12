Carla Diaz becomes a subject in the international media after video with lubricant

Actress Carla Diaz, 31, became the subject of international newspapers when she shared a video on Instagram stories from a hotel room and left a bottle of lubricant on the bedside table. She has 9.7 million followers on the social network.

British tabloid The Sun reports that the seemingly innocent photo of a woman in her hotel room goes viral after they see a lube. The New York Post wrote: “Woman’s hotel room visit goes viral after followers spot gross details.”

On social networks, the Brazilian fans of the actress passed on the story. An internet user posted a photo of the actress with her boyfriend, councilor Felipe Becari (PSD-SP), and wrote: “Carla Diaz taught women to take the initiative.” Another fan claimed that the actress is legendary. “She participated in Rebelde, Chiquititas, workout, mutants and even participated in Big Brother Brasil. Pure entertainment!”

A man shared the news from the American newspaper and commented that being famous must be very boring. “Carla Diaz’s lube made news in the New York Post,” he wrote. Another commented that not even Anitta appeared in the New York Post”. Carla Diaz, on the other hand, slipped easily (tum tum tiss) into the pages of one of the biggest gossip tabloids in the world!”

“Man, shocked by Carla Diaz’s stories. I can’t believe it, man, how can you leak something like that. Look over there at the furniture next to her bed. I can’t believe she subscribes to Vivo TV”, commented one man. While one woman wrote: “I sold a lot of lube like Carla Diaz today, I loved the controversy.”

A follower took the opportunity to compare Carla’s current boyfriend with Arthur Piccoli, with whom she had a romance with the actress on Big Brother Brasil 21. “I was seeing how Felipe treats Carla Diaz, I remembered how she was treated by Arthur at BBB. It’s people, there will always be someone much better. Who will know how to value you,” wrote the woman.

After the repercussion of the video on social networks, the actress published a video in her stories, laughing a lot alongside her boyfriend when she discovered the “lube tour”, as she wrote. The couple is traveling through Gramado, in Rio Grande do Sul and caught the attention of netizens after showing the hotel room.