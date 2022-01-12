Carla Diaz’s Lubricant Gets Featured in US Newspaper







Carla Diaz’s Lubricant was featured in newspapers around the world Photo: reproduction

who would say that a intimate lubricant packaging would win the world? The ‘detail’ pointed out by netizens in a video of the actress Carla Diaz became the highlight of New York Post, a newspaper with wide circulation in the United States.

With a photo of the actress, and the hotel room where she stayed with her boyfriend, the councilor Felipe Becari (SP), the newspaper reported: “Woman’s tour in a hotel room goes viral after followers notice a rude detail”.

The story also had repercussions in the UK, where the The Sun, one of the main tabloids in the country, also reported the carelessness of the Brazilian.

Carla Diaz had already commented on the unusual act on her social networks and seems to have taken everything naturally.

In an Instagram Stories, the actress appears laughing when commenting on the subject. Apparently, Becari is by her side, as Carla looks in her direction as she manifests. According to her, the two laughed a lot about the situation.

“I never imagined that a room tour would cause what it did,” he said.

The actress also defined the repercussion as positive. “I found it interesting that people talk about sex without taboo,” he said.