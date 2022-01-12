Carlos Alberto de Nobrega had to be medicated after learning of Batoré’s death

Douglas Lima – Special for Uai

Batoré on stage with Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega in A Praça é Nossa – (Credit: Divulgation/SBT/Lourival Ribeiro)

Marcelo de Nóbrega, son of Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega said that the presenter of A Praça é Nossa, from SBT, had to be medicated when he received the news of the death of comedian Ivanildo Gomes Nogueira, known as Batoré, victim of cancer.

In an interview with Uol’s Splash website, Marcelo revealed that he was shocked because he didn’t know that his colleague was sick.

“For me, it was a shock, a punch in the face. I didn’t know that (Batoré) was sick. When you see him sick, he slowly dies,” he said.

“But all of a sudden, he dies without you knowing. My father is in shock. […] I spoke to my father, he is very sad, he took a sleeping pill. I will do the same,” he said.

Marcelo recalled details of Batoré’s trajectory in the program presented by his father, the first participations took place in the 1980s.

“He worked with us for many years, he was an extra at the beginning as a waiter. One day, my brother went to watch a show in São Paulo, he liked it, he told my father that he was very funny. he was in the square. He auditioned for this character called Batoré. The first time, everyone applauded, approved, right away. Very funny,” he recalled.

Batoré left Silvio Santos’ channel in 2004 and spent 13 years without speaking to Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega. Away from the broadcaster, the actor won two roles on TV Globo: delegate Queiroz in the soap opera Velho Chico (2016), and also played Governador Pimpo in the series Cine Holliúdy (2019).

“It happened that he left SBT, which decided to cut artists and expenses. He was hurt by my father, but it wasn’t my father, it was the occasion. So they didn’t speak for a while. He did the soap opera on Globo, then Celso Portiolli found out about it and made a program to put the two together. It was really cool, the two saw each other, started to cry, hugged each other”.

Marcelo de Nóbrega

“When the problem was over, he went back to the ‘Praça’. We knew he had a health problem, but he wouldn’t say what it was. He had to stop again. He was gone for a while and I was thinking of calling him to participate in the ‘Praça’ until we know today”, he concluded.

DEATH OF BATORE

Ivanildo Gomes Nogueira, known as Batoré, died at the age of 61, this Monday (10/01), in São Paulo. The artist had been battling cancer.

The actor and comedian died at the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in Pirituba, in the capital of São Paulo. “The proper medical clarifications were passed on to the family”, informed the official note of the prefecture body.

Born in Serra Talhada, Pernambuco, Batoré moved to São Paulo when he was still a child. Before his artistic career, Ivanildo Gomes was a football player in the youth categories in teams in the region where he lived. Ivanildo was also twice elected Councilor for the city of Mauá, a municipality in the Metropolitan Region of São Paulo.