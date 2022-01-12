Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega is in shock after learning of Batoré’s death

Carlos Alberto de Nobrega was devastated and in shock after learning of the death of batore, who died yesterday from cancer at the age of 61. In an interview with UOL, Marcelo de Nóbrega, son of the presenter of “A Praça É Nossa”, from SBT, said that his father took a tranquilizer to sleep when he learned of the death of his longtime friend.

“For me, it was a shock, a punch in the face. I didn’t know that Batoré was sick. When you see sick, you die little by little. But all of a sudden, it dies without you knowing. My father is in shock. I spoke to my father, he is very sad, he took a sleeping pill. I will do the same thing”, said Marcelo.

“He worked with us for many years, he was an extra at the beginning as a waiter. One day, my brother went to see a show, he liked it, he told my father that he was very funny. My father called me to audition, since he was already in Praça”, concluded the TV director.

On Tuesday afternoon (11), Sonia Abrão showed an audio on her program “A Tarde É Sua”, from RedeTV!, in which Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega cries when talking about Batoré’s departure.

know more

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

