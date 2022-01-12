Casimiro breaks viewers record in 1st live after contracting COVID – Trends

Casimiro (photo: Reproduction/Twitch)

Streamer Casimiro returned to broadcasts on Twitch this Monday (10/1) after being away for 10 days for having contracted COVID-19. The return was resounding, with a peak of 132,500 spectators, beating his personal record.

According to Globo Esporte, the broadcast lasted 8:20 hours and had an average audience of 77,100 people.

In the broadcast, Casimiro said he believes he contracted the virus in a private movie session with friends on 12/28, when he rented a room in Rio de Janeiro to watch Spider-Man: No Return Home.

“I didn’t want to crowd, I closed the movie theater, and the [Pedro] I was sure I had Covid… Then everyone got Covid”, he said with the usual good mood.



Casimiro also said that he felt unwell on the 31st, hours after his last broadcast of the year, and decided to go to the hospital shortly before New Year’s Eve. He said that after being hospitalized for a few hours, he was released and, in the following days, he only had tonsillitis.

Still on the live, Casimiro even revealed that he received an invitation from Neymar before contracting COVID.

“I went to the cinema on the 28th to see Spider-Man. On the 26th of December, a WhatsApp account with the name NJ [Neymar Júnior] sent me a message: ‘what’s up?’, and a photo. I said: ‘who is it?’. I open the picture and it’s Neymar in a Batman coat at that poker table of his. I said, ‘What is this? I’m nervous, don’t talk to me. Just kidding, say yes’. Then he replied: ‘hahahaha’. It stayed there. What did he want?” Cazé began.

“Then, on the 27th, he sent a message: ‘What are you going to do on the 28th?’. I had already closed the cinema. I had already paid and invited my friends. cinema, he laughed and didn’t send anything else,” said the streamer.

The PSG striker sent another message to the influencer then, this time on Instagram: “When are you coming, ‘fdp’? I won’t call you anymore!”. “But he didn’t know I had covid. I would never go to his house without being sure. He would never forgive me for passing covid to Neymar”, concluded Casimiro, joking.

