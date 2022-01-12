Castellanos leaves River ahead in possible negotiation

Valentín Castellanos, Argentine striker for New York FC, revealed he said “yes” to a consultation from River Plate about his future. “River contacted me and my agent. They asked if I wanted to come and, of course, if [Marcelo] Gallardo calls you, you can’t say no”, said the player, in an interview with TyC Sports.

‘Taty’, as he is known, also spoke about the interest of Palmeiras, two-time Libertadores champion, but hinted that the chance of playing for the Argentine team is greater. “Can’t say no [ao River Plate]. There are many things to see, but obviously I said yes. It’s beautiful that my name appears in big South American clubs. A young man also dreams of playing in Europe. I don’t rule out anything, obviously.”

The Argentine added that he was happy for the interest of the technical commission of Gallardo, who considers him one of the best in the world in the profession. “I don’t close the door on anything and we’ll see what happens in the next few days,” he added. “Honestly, I have a lot of money on offer from abroad, not only from Europe. I want to be fighting for the national team as well. I want to be there, I would make an economic effort to play for River”, he concluded.

The 23-year-old player is an old desire for Palmeiras and considered the club’s number one target because he fits the profile, being young with potential for future sales. UOL Esporte found that Alviverde made a proposal of about 8.5 million dollars (approximately R$ 47 million) for the athlete to Grupo City, owner of the Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise, and the negotiation remains open.

However, in the assessment of New York City FC, the market value of Castellanos is 20 million dollars (111 million). The Argentine, who has been with the club since 2018, was the team’s top scorer in the MLS title campaign, with 19 goals scored.