CCR and Positivo approve issuance of debentures; Sequoia will buy back shares, Eletrobras news and more

The corporate news on Wednesday (12) highlights Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6), which intends to file a request for a public offering of shares in the second quarter of this year.

Petrobras’ fuel price readjustments (PETR4;PETR3) go into effect today.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CCR (CCRO3), in turn, approved the issuance of simple debentures, in the total amount of R$3.416 billion.

Sequoia (SEQL3) approved the opening of a new buyback program for up to 6 million shares issued by the company. Check out the highlights:

Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) informed this Tuesday (11) that it intends to file with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) and the SEC a request for registration of the global public offering for the distribution of common shares and American Depositary Receipts (ADR) issued by the company, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022.

The offer is part of Eletrobras’ privatization plan. The terms and conditions of the Offer, including the quantities of common shares and ADRs that will be offered and the price indication, have not yet been determined.

The offer is subject to market conditions and other conditions, including the approval of its shareholders and the approval of the offer by Organs competent bodies.

Inter Bank (BIDI11)

Banco Inter (BIDI11) reported this Tuesday (11) that Ponta Sul Investimentos reduced its share in the company’s total capital to 7.37%. Previously, according to information from B3 on January 4, Ponta Sul held a total of 11.79% of the bank’s total capital – 8.1% of which were ONs and 15.51% of the bank’s PNs.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) announced yesterday (11) an increase of 4.85% for gasoline prices and 8% for diesel, valid from this Wednesday (12).

The Board of Directors of CCR (CCRO3) approved the 16th issue of simple, non-convertible debentures, in two series, with a unit par value of R$ 1,000.00 on the issue date, totaling an amount of R$ 3.416 billion, being BRL 1,700,000,000.00 and BRL 1,716,000,000.00 for the second series.

The issuance of debentures will be subject to public distribution with restricted placement efforts.

The funds will be used exclusively for the early redemption of all 600 commercial promissory notes representing the 1st and 3rd series of the 4th issuance of commercial promissory notes of CCR, issued by the company on December 13, 2021, and reinforcement and composition of the company’s cash .

Positive (POSI3)

Positivo (POSI3) approved the 3rd issue of simple, non-convertible debentures, in the total amount of up to R$350 million.

350,000 bonds will be issued, with a maturity of 4 years.

Sequoia (SEQL3) approved the opening of a new buyback program for up to 6 million shares issued by the company.

According to a statement, the main objective of the buyback program is to maximize the generation of shareholder value through efficient management of its capital structure, since, in the view of the company’s management, the current value of its shares does not reflect the real value of its assets combined with the perspective of profitability and generation of future results.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

EDP ​​Brazil (ENBR3)

EDP ​​(ENBR3) adjusted interest on equity (JCP) per share to R$0.7892. In a statement released on December 29, the value was BRL 0.7886.

Embraer (EMBR3) has signed a binding agreement for the sale of the entire equity interest in its wholly-owned subsidiaries Embraer Portugal Estruturas Metálicas (EEM) and Embraer Portugal Estruturas em Compósitos (EEC) to Aernnova Aerospace, based in Spain, for the reference price of US$172 million, subject to customary adjustments for this type of transaction at the closing date.

Via (VIIA3) announced this Wednesday (12) that it has signed, through its subsidiaries, an agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of logtech CNT, accelerating the offer of fulfillment and full commerce services in an agnostic way in the e-commerce. -Brazilian commerce.

The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

Locates (RENT3)

Yesterday afternoon, Localiza reported a security incident in its systems, causing unavailability of its booking sites (notably in the RAC and Seminovos segments) which were redirected to another electronic address;

We noticed that this was a security incident, and it was not characterized as a targeted hacker attack, therefore without impacts to internal systems and database.

XP points out that just yesterday the normality of booking sites was restored, and therefore sees the event as not material for the company’s results. “We reiterate our positive view of the car rental sector, with a preference for Localiza and Unidas (which tend to have aligned performances until the conclusion of the merger of their operations, recently approved by CADE)”.

Mills announced yesterday (11) in a material fact the resignation of CFO and DRI James Guerreiro. The company highlights that Guerreiro will take office, starting next month, as CEO of a company in another sector, and that Mills CEO Sergio Kariya will accumulate both positions until the election of the new executive director.

“We believe the news should be taken with caution as the transition may distract attention from some current projects or company operations. However, we await updates on the new designated CFO and we welcome the company’s initiative to bring more clarity to the market with the Q&A that takes place on this date”, point out XP analysts, reiterating buy recommendation for MILS3 with target price of R$ 8.20 per share.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

3R Petroleum (RRRP3)

3R Petroleum (RRRP3) recorded average daily production of 7,560 barrels of oil equivalent (boed) in the fourth quarter of 2021, which represents an increase of 13.5% compared to the immediately previous quarter.

The consolidated average daily production of the four Poles operated by the company totaled 7,851 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in December 2021, up 0.6% compared to November 2021.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here!