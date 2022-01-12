Cecília goes on the attack and Breno’s reaction surprises her

In the next chapters of A Lugar ao Sol, Breno (Marco Ricca) runs away from Cecília’s (Fernanda Marques). The model kisses the photographer and, despite having already been attracted to the young woman, he will reject her. Indignant, the girl starts to score on top of the crown, but all she can do is push him further and further away.

Rebeca’s daughter (Andréa Beltrão) found out that her mother met Felipe (Gabriel Leone) again and went to vent to Ilana’s husband (Mariana Lima). In the middle of the conversation, she takes the initiative and kisses him.

Breno pushes her away and leaves. After what happened, Cecília starts to run after the photographer. Feeling uncomfortable, he rejects her calls and refuses to photograph her for a campaign, which will attract the attention of his wife.

Not satisfied, the nymphet appears at the couple’s house with the excuse of taking a gift she bought for their daughter who has just been born. Bela’s friend (Bruna Martins) takes advantage of a minute that the two were alone to confess, but gets dumped.

Breno finds an excuse to leave the house and she says she’s leaving too, and asks him for a ride. In the car, she refuses to believe that there is no connection between them, but the photographer says he has just become a father, claims to love the woman and says he wants to get his marriage back. Check out!

