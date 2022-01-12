Celebrities like Kim Kardashian are sued for promoting cryptocurrency

American businesswoman and socialite Kim Kardashian, boxer Floyd Mayweather, and former NBA player Paul Pierce are being sued by investors for promoting the cryptocurrency EthereumMax.

According to information from Bloomberg, the complaint filed in the Los Angeles court alleges that celebrities are paid to disclose the token to their followers “causing investors to buy these losing investments at inflated prices.” According to the lawsuit, celebrities drive the price to make a profit. Kim Kardashian promoted the cryptocurrency on her Instagram in June last year, influencing 250 million followers. Floyd Mayweather wore shorts advertising the token in one of his fights.

After the celebrity disclosures, the digital currency appreciated but quickly returned to its lows. In May 2021, it even registered a drop of more than 80%, caught its breath in June with a post by Kim Kardashian, but then it crashed again. Today, it accumulates a drop of 52.59% in a year, being sold at 0.00000010 reais, according to the Coinbase platform. The class action asks for refund of values ​​for investors who acquired the cryptocurrency between May and June 2021.

Despite its name, EthereumMax has no connection with the famous Ethereum. Investors are also suing the group behind the coin, which is defined in the complaint as a “speculative digital token created by a mysterious group of cryptocurrency developers.”