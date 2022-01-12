Cemetery wall on Ilha do Governador breaks during the rain; residents report bones in the street | Rio de Janeiro

The wall of the Cacuia cemetery, on Ilha do Governador, in the North Zone, was breached this Tuesday afternoon (11) by water from heavy rains that hit Rio de Janeiro.

Local residents reported that bones of buried bodies ended up in the street.

Since 4 pm, the Operations Center of the city hall of the capital decreed attention stage in the municipality on account of the forecast of moderate rain showers.

1 of 2 Sugarloaf Mountain covered this Tuesday afternoon — Photo: Elisa Soupin/g1 Sugar Loaf covered this Tuesday afternoon — Photo: Elisa Soupin/g1

Around 4:20 pm it was already raining in several neighborhoods of the capital, mainly in the North Zone.

The rain formed pockets on Avenida Brasil. Other cities in the Metropolitan Region, such as Niterói and São Gonçalo also had heavy rain and flooding.

2 of 2 Av. Ary Parreiras, in Niterói, was flooded this Tuesday — Photo: Raoni Alves/g1 Rio Av. Ary Parreiras, in Niterói, was flooded this Tuesday — Photo: Raoni Alves/g1 Rio

Alerta Rio reported that rain cores were over the regions of Médio Paraíba, Centro-Sul Fluminense and Baixada Fluminense.

According to the system, these nuclei moved to Rio.

In addition, other rain cores fell in various parts of the city, causing light to moderate rainfall.

According to Alerta Rio, around 18:00 there was a forecast of moderate to heavy rain showers starting at night.

Alert Rio recommendations: