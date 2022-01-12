Cemig postpones opening of floodgates at Três Marias plant to reduce impacts – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Publicity / Cemig Opening of the Três Marias floodgates has not taken place since 2020

The Minas Gerais Energy Company (Cemig) announced, on Tuesday afternoon (11), that it decided to postpone the opening of the floodgates of the Três Marias Hydroelectric Power Plant, in the central region of the state. Earlier the company had said that the opening would take place this Wednesday (12). However, in view of the flooding scenarios perceived in the municipalities bordering the São Francisco River, Cemig postponed the action to reduce the effects that would be caused in nearby cities by the increase in the release of the reservoir.

In its statement, Cemig explains that this decision, considering updated data, prioritizes the safety of the region’s population. The fluvial islands of the São Francisco River have already been evacuated, as they are impacted by flows at lower levels than the current ones.

“The decision also takes into account the protection of the work to restore the Vapor Benjamim Guimarães, taking into account new information provided by the Municipality of Pirapora”, informs Cemig.

According to the state-owned company, the Três Marias reservoir at 2 pm this Tuesday reached 74.18% of useful volume, which allows using the empty volume available to buffer the influent flood that will still occur throughout the week, storing the surplus in the reservoir. As a result, in the coming days the flow released will continue at 850 m³/s, corresponding to the maximum generation of electricity, according to installed capacity.

“The flow received in the reservoir has already reached 7,300 m³/s at 2:00 pm on this Tuesday, with a perspective of flows above 8,500 m³/s on Wednesday. In this way, the level of the reservoir will continue to rise rapidly, maintaining the need for the opening of the floodgates to occur as soon as the tributaries of the São Francisco River in the stretch to Pirapora reduce their flows”, he explains in a note.

Cemig also states that new opening dates and the flows that will be released will be informed in the coming days, according to the evolution of the hydrometeorological conditions of the São Francisco River.

The opening of the Três Marias floodgates has not taken place since 2020.