Change in fuel can hold up airfares – Prisma

Since the beginning of 2022, Brazilian airlines have been able to use JET-A aviation kerosene, sold on the international market and cheaper than the only one authorized until December 2021, the JET-A1. The change was possible thanks to the measure approved by the ANP (Agência Nacional do Petróleo, Gás Natural e Biocombustíveis) at the end of October 2021.

The authorization of the use of the JET-A should help to keep the price of air tickets, pressured by the devaluation of the real – since the costs of aviation are in dollars – and by the international rise of oil. About 30% of airline costs are made up of QAV (aviation kerosene).

The JET-A1 is resistant to polar temperatures, and the assessment by the Ministry of Infrastructure and the ANP is that the low temperatures in the country do not come close to polar temperatures, so there is no need to use this fuel, which is 6 cents more expensive. per gallon, as stated by the executive secretary of the portfolio, Marcelo Sampaio.

“All aviation costs are in dollars. We allowed the change of the type of aviation kerosene, which was a demand of the sector. We used the JET-A1, which has a lower freezing point, used in Canada, in situations to ensure that it does not freeze. And Brazil only flew with JET-A1, which is 6 cents more expensive per gallon. We authorized the use of JET-A, together with the ANP, and from January now all refineries have adjusted and companies will be able to use this kerosene”, he said.