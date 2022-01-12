Check out 7 tips to avoid the disease and strengthen immunity

Potiguares face flu outbreak. Photo: reproduction

Knowing how to avoid the flu, strengthening immunity, is something that has become crucial in recent days. After all, some places experience an outbreak of flu in RN and in the rest of Brazil, with countless people infected. Not to mention the Covid-19 pandemic that, despite having been more controlled with vaccination, has not yet ended.

There are few things as bad as starting the year full of plans and suddenly getting sick. In addition to being dangerous for the health of your body and the people who live with you, it can still mean a delay – and even the abandonment – of the famous summer project.

To prevent this from happening, with the help of infectious disease specialist Guilherme Furtado, from Hcor (Hospital do Coração, in São Paulo), we have separated seven important tips to avoid the flu and strengthen immunity. Check out:

Alcohol and cigarettes are villains. Chemicals and substances that are toxic to the body can depress the immune system. If you want to know how to avoid the flu: start by quitting smoking and alcohol. Drink water. Staying well hydrated is critical to flushing out toxins from the body and making the mucus in the respiratory tract more fluid. Do not leave the environment too dry or too humid. Using a humidifier can be a good way to make it difficult for viruses to remain in the air. But be careful not to overdo it and favor the emergence of fungi. A balanced diet is the key to success. There’s no way to escape, if you want to avoid the flu, you have to eat right. Whole ingredients, fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds are always welcome. Enjoy the outdoors. Try to get out of the house a little, even if it’s on the apartment’s balcony or in the backyard. Taking fresh air and supplying the vitamin D stock with the sun are fundamental attitudes to strengthen immunity. Attention to sleep. While we sleep, our body releases cytokine – a fundamental substance to strengthen the immune system and prevent the flu. When sleep is short or its quality is poor, the body does not produce the ideal amount of this protein. Avoid stress. We know that sometimes you can’t. But avoiding stressful situations is key to maintaining mental health and, consequently, immunity.

Physical activity

That’s right. If you want to know how to avoid the flu and keep your immunity high, don’t stop doing physical activities. They enhance the body’s defenses, improving mental health and increasing blood flow with better circulation of white blood cells throughout the body.

*With information from SportLife