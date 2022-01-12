check the classifieds and all the knockout matches

Credit: Disclosure – Mirassol

Copinha 2022 begins its all-or-nothing phase this Wednesday (12), with the knockout moves. Short shooting competition, the tournament will have two more weeks to meet its great champion in the 2022 season. In this second phase, there will be 64 teams in action seeking 32 remaining spots.

Among the greats, all confirmed their passports for the knockout stage of the Copa São Paulo, and no one was still on the way, a scenario that can be experienced from this Wednesday, which will already have Cruzeiro, Botafogo, Corinthians, Santos and Grêmio in action.

THIS WEDNESDAY’S GAMES (12) IN THE COPINHA:

XV de Piracicaba x Taubaté – 11am

Novorizontino vs Castanhal – 11am

Botafogo vs São José-RS – 11am

Fortaleza vs Resende – 11:30 am

Vila Nova x Bahia – 3pm

Fluminense vs Francana – 3pm

Nova Iguaçu x Railway – 15h

Athletico vs América-MG – 15h

Votuporanguense x Guarani – 15h

Gremio vs Santa Cruz – 17:15

Mirassol vs Atletico MG – 6pm

Linense x Sport – 6pm

Falcon vs Velo Clube – 6pm

Santos vs Chapadinha – 19:30

Ponte Preta x Jacuipense – 20h

Corinthians vs Ituano – 21:45

THURSDAY GAMES (13) IN THE COPINHA

São Bernardo x Iape – 11am

Londrina vs São Caetano – 11am

Vasco vs Joinville

Atlético-GO vs Agua Santa – 11am

Coritiba vs Juventus-SP – 11:30 am

Sports Brazil vs Ceará – 15h

Avail vs Portuguese – 3pm

Canaan vs Real Brasilia – 3pm

Palmeiras vs Mauá – 3pm

Ibrachina vs West – 3pm

ABC x Retro – 3pm

Cruzeiro vs Bragantino – 17:15

Audax vs SKA Brazil – 6pm

Internacional vs Flamengo-SP – 19:30

Flamengo vs Náutico – 19:30

São Paulo vs São Bernardo EC – 21:45

