check the classifieds and all the knockout matches

Copinha 2022 begins its all-or-nothing phase this Wednesday (12), with the knockout moves. Short shooting competition, the tournament will have two more weeks to meet its great champion in the 2022 season. In this second phase, there will be 64 teams in action seeking 32 remaining spots.
Among the greats, all confirmed their passports for the knockout stage of the Copa São Paulo, and no one was still on the way, a scenario that can be experienced from this Wednesday, which will already have Cruzeiro, Botafogo, Corinthians, Santos and Grêmio in action.
THIS WEDNESDAY’S GAMES (12) IN THE COPINHA:
XV de Piracicaba x Taubaté – 11am
Novorizontino vs Castanhal – 11am
Botafogo vs São José-RS – 11am
Fortaleza vs Resende – 11:30 am
Vila Nova x Bahia – 3pm
Fluminense vs Francana – 3pm
Nova Iguaçu x Railway – 15h
Athletico vs América-MG – 15h
Votuporanguense x Guarani – 15h
Gremio vs Santa Cruz – 17:15
Mirassol vs Atletico MG – 6pm
Linense x Sport – 6pm
Falcon vs Velo Clube – 6pm
Santos vs Chapadinha – 19:30
Ponte Preta x Jacuipense – 20h
Corinthians vs Ituano – 21:45
THURSDAY GAMES (13) IN THE COPINHA
São Bernardo x Iape – 11am
Londrina vs São Caetano – 11am
Vasco vs Joinville
Atlético-GO vs Agua Santa – 11am
Coritiba vs Juventus-SP – 11:30 am
Sports Brazil vs Ceará – 15h
Avail vs Portuguese – 3pm
Canaan vs Real Brasilia – 3pm
Palmeiras vs Mauá – 3pm
Ibrachina vs West – 3pm
ABC x Retro – 3pm
Cruzeiro vs Bragantino – 17:15
Audax vs SKA Brazil – 6pm
Internacional vs Flamengo-SP – 19:30
Flamengo vs Náutico – 19:30
São Paulo vs São Bernardo EC – 21:45
