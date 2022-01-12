check the payment cycle calendar

The payments are for the base year 2020, which should have been made last year, but ended up being postponed.

The Deliberative Council of the Worker Support Fund (Codefat) approved the calendar of PIS/Pasep allowance. The payments are for the base year 2020, which should have been made last year, but ended up being postponed.

Deposits for 2021, in turn, must be accumulated for the next year (2023). It is worth mentioning that the transfers are up to a current minimum wage, which in 2022 is R$ 1,212.00. Transfers will start in February and end in March.

PIS/Pasep 2022 calendar: official payment dates

The federal government had already announced the possible dates for payment of the benefit. Now, Codefat has confirmed and released the official PIS/Pasep allowance calendar over base year 2020. servers of private sector receive PIS by Caixa and the schedule was set up according to the workers’ birthday month:

Born in January: from February 8, 2022;

Born in February: from February 10, 2022;

Born in March: from February 15, 2022;

Born in April: from February 17, 2022;

Born in May: from February 22, 2022;

Born in June: from February 24, 2022;

Born in July: from March 15, 2022;

Born in August: from March 17, 2022;

Born in September: from March 22, 2022;

Born in October: from March 24, 2022;

Born in November: from March 29, 2022;

Born in December: as of March 31, 2022.

already the public servants rely on Pasep, deposited by Banco do Brasil. For these, the 2020 salary allowance payments are staggered according to the last digit of the program enrollment:

End of registration 0 or 1: from February 15, 2022;

End of registration 2 or 3: from February 17, 2022;

End of application 4: from February 22, 2022;

End of application 5: from February 24, 2022;

End of application 6: from March 15, 2022;

End of application 7: from March 17, 2022;

End of application 8: from March 22, 2022;

End of application 9: from March 24, 2022.

It is important to know that all PIS/Pasep beneficiaries will have until December 29, 2022 to redeem the amounts.

PIS/Pasep allowance: calendar is for 2020 only

The PIS/Pasep allowance is a benefit paid annually, taking into account the working time of servers in the previous year. In this way, the transfers to those who worked in 2020 should have started in 2021. However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the federal government decided to postpone the benefit.

The justification was that the resources would be used to pay the Emergency Employment and Income Benefit (BEm), which would complement the income of workers who had reduced working hours and/or wages. So, the initial idea was to carry out the transfers of the salary allowance for the years 2020 and 2021 together now in 2022.

However, the Ministry of Labor and Welfare reported that the deposits for those who worked in 2021 will probably be postponed. Therefore, the PIS/Pasep allowance calendar is established as follows:

Base year 2020: payments in 2022 according to the above dates;

payments in 2022 according to the above dates; Base year 2021: Payments do not yet have dates and should take place in 2023.

Remembering that the benefit amount was updated after the minimum wage readjustment. Regarding transfers that took place in the last year, there was a rise in the deposit ceiling. The maximum amount must be equivalent to a minimum salary, which went from R$1,100.00 to R$1,212.00.

PIS/Pasep allowance: who is entitled to payments?

The PIS/Pasep salary bonus is paid to formal workers, with a formal contract, in the private sector or in a public body. However, the benefit is not for all servers, and it is necessary to meet the requirements below: