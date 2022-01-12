China sends general who led repression in Xinjiang to Hong Kong – International

HONG KONG – A China sent changed the command of the country’s military presence in Hong Kong this Monday, 10th. General Peng Jingtang, who headed the counter-terrorism special force in Xinjiang, a province where the regime led by Xi Jinping accused of promoting genocide, was chosen for the post.

Jingtang takes the place of Chen Daoxiang, a general who led the PLA (Popular Liberation Army) repression of the pro-democracy protests carried out by thousands of Hong Kong people in 2019.

The statement was read by local analysts as a demonstration of the military role that Beijing want to print in the semi-autonomous territory. In addition to national defense, the regime increasingly aims to stifle uprisings in defense of democracy, classified by communist party such as incitement to terrorism.

General Jingtang also served as deputy chief of the People’s Armed Police. Three years ago, Reference News, an arm of the state-run Xinhua news agency, reported that an anti-terrorism force named Mountain Eagle Command had been created in the province, and Jingtang was named as the leader.

The announcement also comes on the heels of the National Security Law, a rule implemented by Beijing in Hong Kong in mid-2020 and which, among other things, criminalizes activities considered subversion and terrorism, as well as including the creation of new police units.

The new commander said he would work to “ensure national sovereignty, security and development interests in Hong Kong” and posed for photos with the territory’s chief executive Carrie Lam.

A source close to the Chinese regime who did not want to be named told the South China Morning Post that Jingtang’s appointment was part of a leadership reorganization to mitigate local instability with the proximity of the 20th Communist Party Congress, which is expected to lift Xi to the top. a third term ahead of China after the country abolished re-election limits in 2018.

Beijing’s desire to maintain order in the face of Hong Kong’s chief executive elections in March also weighs heavily.

The first election in the territory after the advance of repression gave an unfavorable demonstration to the communist regime: the vote for the Legislative Council in December had one of the highest abstention rates since Hong Kong ceased to be a British colony in 1997.

In Xinjiang, where Jingtang worked, China is internationally criticized for holding the Uighurs, an ethnic Muslim minority, in huge detention centers.

In 2018, a team from UN received reports that at least 1 million of them and other Muslim minorities were being held and said he had credible evidence of this. Another study, from 2020, points to the existence of at least 380 detention camps.

Violence in the region was cited by USA as one of the factors behind the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Games in February. Australia, United Kingdom and Canada also joined to measure.

Some experts, for their part, point out that the general’s record in Xinjiang is not necessarily the biggest factor in the choice of his name, as Beijing has already established a national security office in Hong Kong to advise the local government on maintaining security. public order and that the People’s Liberation Army would be left with a secondary role.

According to the Basic Law, a kind of mini-constitution of Hong Kong, it is up to Beijing to defend the territory, while the local government is responsible for maintaining order. The document says that the Chinese army must not interfere in local affairs, but that the administrative head can ask for help if necessary. / AFP and REUTERS