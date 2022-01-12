Chinese lunar module detects water on the moon for the first time

The Chinese lunar module Chang’E-5, present on the Moon since early December, detected water on the satellite’s surface for the first time in history. According to China’s state broadcaster, CGTN, the spacecraft landed on a “young” deposit of basalts from the lunar seas, located at mid-high latitude, and extracted 1,731 grams of samples. The lunar mineralogical spectrometer (LMS) detected 120 parts per million (ppm) of water in the sample.

This water content is measured once the hydroxyl molecule is absorbed, at a frequency of about three micrometers. The process revealed, in another rock located close to the site, a content of 180 ppm. All results were published in the scientific journal Science Advances, on Friday (7).

According to the research team led by professors Lin Yangting and Lin Honglei from the Institute of Geology and Geophysics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IGGCAS), the exploration carried out in loco by the Chang’E-5 spacecraft revealed signs of water in spectral reflectance data from the lunar surface. The scientists concluded that the low content of the regolith suggests degassing of the basaltic reservoir below the spacecraft’s landing site.

The search for water on the moon

Source: Lin Honglei et al./Disclosure.Source: Lin Honglei et al.

After several missions detected signs of hydration on the lunar surface in the late 2000s, NASA confirmed, in October 2020, the existence of the water molecule – H two O – in sunlit areas of the Moon. However, the discovery was not recorded on the Moon, but aboard a Boeing 747SP that houses NASA’s Stratospheric Infrared Astronomy Observatory (SOFIA).

Until now, water had never been detected directly on the Moon by any lunar vehicle or probe, which attests to the originality of the Chinese discovery. According to scientists, detection in loco of water signals on the lunar surface by the Chang’E-5 spacecraft provides new evidence to the question of the absence of water on the Moon.

According to the researchers, the solar wind was responsible for a greater “moisture” of the lunar soil, as it brought the hydrogen, which makes up water. For them, the difference of 60 ppm found between the regolith and rock samples could originate from the lunar interior, which can only be attested by an on-site probe, says Lin Honglei.

ARTICLE Science Advances: doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.abl9174