Chip crisis outside Canon teaching customers how to bypass printers’ anti-piracy system

Update (01/11/2022) – LR

As we reported yesterday, 10th, Canon has been facing problems in the production of original cartridges for its printers due to the shortage of semiconductors, a problem that affects not only this market segment, but also the production of smartphones, laptops and cars. According to the manufacturer, due to the problem, the brand will suspend the use of chips in its print cartridges, a component used so that the printer can identify whether the replacement part is genuine or parallel, as well as inform the status of ink capacity. . The absence of the semiconductor makes laser printers not recognize genuine Canon cartridges, a problem that can be solved by circumventing the DRM system that guarantees that the equipment will not work with non-original components.

Other printer makers also rely on an identification system to ensure the legitimacy of their cartridges, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Canon’s competitors also announced a temporary halt to the use of semiconductors in their print toners. According to the company, the restriction should be lifted as soon as the global electronics market has a sufficient supply to meet production satisfactorily and without intercurrences. The measure to circumvent the printers’ blocking system is also valid for third-party cartridges. To ensure a continuous and reliable supply of consumables, we have decided to supply consumables without semiconductor components until normal supply is restored. There is no negative impact on print quality when using consumables without electronics, but certain additional functions such as toner level detection may be impaired.”





economy and market

04 Dec



economy and market

02 Dec

Last year, much was said about the component crisis and how it has affected various sectors of the industry, resulting mainly in the lack of some products in stores and in price increases. While many executives are confident that the situation should improve soon, others are more skeptical and predict a more troubled future. This week, the crisis reached a new level, affecting even Canon printer cartridges, which could end up affecting several important processes around the world.





economy and market

03 Jan



economy and market

28 Dec

Although many companies are trying to adopt a more sustainable initiative, opting for digital documentation and reducing the use of printed documents to a minimum, many still work in the traditional way, while there are cases where printing is essential. Canon is one of the world’s leading printer manufacturers, with many companies using this machinery in their daily lives, but it looks like the component crisis will also bring changes to this simple process. This week, the company announced via a support post that the global chip shortage has changed the way Canon manufactures its toner cartridges. The company chose to pursue chipless manufacturing for the time being, as a stopgap means to ensure production for its printers and other multitasking devices. Chipless toners will be in circulation from February, but Canon hopes to revert to the traditional manufacturing method in the future.

The global shortage of semiconductors is impacting the supply of many electronic devices and some accessories. Impacted accessories include toner cartridges for Canon professional printers and multi-tasking devices. To ensure consumers don’t miss a print, Canon innovated to ensure supplies of toner cartridges and began manufacturing chipless cartridges. While we have some minor but unavoidable changes for consumers, you will still be able to print normally.