Christian detonates Lara and Mateus’ reconciliation; learn how· TV News

After causing a brief separation between Lara (Andréia Horta) and Mateus (Danton Mello), Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will also sour the couple’s reconciliation in Um Lugar ao Sol. rival. To make matters worse, he will kiss his ex-fiancée, who will confess to cheating on her husband in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera. The merchant will give up the relationship for good.

As of this Wednesday’s episode (12), the marriage of Noca’s granddaughter (Marieta Severo) with the ex-cobbler will begin to go awry. She will lose her stepdaughter, Marie (Maju Lima), in an exhibition for flirting with the executive of the Redeemer network.

Matthew will not forgive Lara and will crucify her for her mistake. Upset, he will take a break from the marriage and go with his daughter to Pouso Feliz, in Minas Gerais, to put his ideas in order. Without wanting to admit that she is in love with the one she thinks is Renato, the teacher at the restaurant-school will go after her husband in the city where they lived.

Surrendered by his feelings for Lara, the merchant decides to give the two a chance, and they will settle down. However, in the episode on Monday (17), the girl will receive a message from Barbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes), and Marie’s father will listen.

Matthew ends his marriage with Lara

seed of discord

Lara will be disconcerted in front of her companion, who will be annoyed by her proximity to her “brother-in-law”. However, the young lady will remain very friendly with the suit, and the fake will end up declaring himself to her because he believes that Ravi (Juan Paiva) told the whole truth about the identity change.

“I didn’t want you to know that way, I was waiting for the right moment to tell you”, will start the scammer. “What are you saying?”, asks the chef. “I tried to move on and get rid of what I feel for you, but… If I did what I did, it’s because I had no way out”, replies Túlio’s partner (Daniel Dantas).

“What’s this conversation? Did you drink or what? To tell you the truth, I don’t even know who you are”, Lara will reply. At this point, I swear, I don’t either, but one thing I’m sure of: I love you”, says the protagonist, who will kiss the ex-fiancée with a kiss.

The cook will feel guilty and, after asking her grandmother for advice, will open the game with Mateus about the betrayal. Exhausted from being a second option in a woman’s life, the good guy will decide to put an end to their marriage, with no chance for a new chapter.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The telenovela will have its last chapter shown on March 11. Then, on the 14th, Globo premieres the remake of Pantanal.

