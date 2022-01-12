Commodity and energy prices and lack of inputs led the country to burst its inflation target in 2021, says Campos Neto | Economy

According to Campos Neto, the main factors that led to the overflow of the goal were:

sharp rise in goods prices , especially commodity prices;

, especially commodity prices; water scarcity electric energy banner , triggered in September due to the energy crisis; and

, triggered in September due to the energy crisis; and imbalances between demand and supply of inputs , which created bottlenecks in global production chains.

The BC president points out that the Monetary Policy Committee – the Central Bank’s body responsible for setting the Selic – has already signaled that it is “appropriate for the monetary tightening cycle to advance significantly in contractionary territory”.

With that, Campos Neto indicates that interest rates are likely to rise further this year in an attempt to hold prices.

“The Committee will persevere in its strategy until it consolidates not only the disinflation process but also the anchoring of expectations around its goals”, writes Campos Neto. The Copom is formed by the president of the BC and the directors.

Campos Neto notes that commodity prices, after being negatively affected at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in the first quarter of 2020, began a process of increase in the third quarter of that year, which continued throughout 2021.

The increase, he writes in the letter, involved all groups of commodities (agricultural, metallic and energy) – but especially the price of oil measured by Brent, which has greater weight in inflation measured by the IPCA.

Regarding the bottlenecks in global production chains, the BC president highlighted the “depletion of inventories of inputs, shortages of semiconductors and increases in delivery times and international freight prices”.

In the case of the water scarcity flag, which adds R$ 14.20 to Brazilians’ electricity bills for every 100 kWh consumed, Campos Neto recalls that the weak rainfall led to the activation of thermoelectric plants throughout 2021, which have a higher cost high, resulting in a significant increase in electricity tariffs.

In 2020, the IPCA was 4.52%. According to the IBGE, this was the highest rate recorded since 2015, and the first time in this period that inflation hit 10%.

For Campos Neto, the rise in commodity prices and bottlenecks in production chains were global phenomena that put pressure on inflation in several countries, not just in Brazil.

“These developments, which took place at a global level, generated excess demand in relation to the short-term supply of various goods, causing an imbalance that, in several countries and sectors, was exacerbated by lack of manpower, logistical problems and production bottlenecks. In fact, the significant acceleration of inflation in 2021 to levels above the targets was a global phenomenon, affecting most advanced and emerging countries”, says the president of the Central Bank.

For 2022, the center of the inflation target is 3.50%, being met if it stays between 2.00% and 5.00%. Financial market analysts estimate that the target ceiling could be breached again, according to projections in the latest Focus Bulletin.

Campos Neto says that the BC projections are that inflation will enter a downward trajectory at the beginning of 2022, ending the year at 4.7%.

If this happens, inflation will return to the target, but at a level higher than the so-called “center of the target”, considered the ideal value. The projection had already been informed in the last quarterly inflation report.

“In this scenario, in 2022, inflation still remains above the target, although within the tolerance range, due to the inertial effects of inflation in 2021”, says Campos Neto.

He also argues that the Central Bank has taken the necessary measures to ensure that inflation reaches the inflation targets established by the CMN. In March this year, the monetary authority began a cycle of monetary tightening, with the economy’s basic interest rate, the Selic, rising from 2% to 9.25% per year at the end of December.

The Central Bank has to pursue a target for the annual result of inflation that is defined by the National Monetary Council (CMN). The main instrument used is the basic interest rate, the Selic. Normally, the BC raises interest rates to contain the increase in prices.

For 2021, the central inflation target defined by the CMN was 3.75%. Under the system in force in the country, it would be considered fulfilled if it was 1.5 percentage points above or below. In practice, to meet the target, Brazil had to stay between 2.25% and 5.25% in 2021 inflation.

However, the country’s official inflation – measured by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) – closed 2021 at 10.06%, well above the target ceiling, according to data released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) this week. third.

When inflation ends above or below the reference range, the president of the Central Bank is obliged to send an open letter to the president of the CMN with the reasons and what he intends to do to bring inflation to the target.

Campos Neto’s letter is the sixth written by a president of the Brazilian Central Bank. The most recent letter had been written by his predecessor Ilan Goldfajn, in January 2018, regarding 2017 inflation, which was below the target system floor.

