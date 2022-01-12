Company identifies two scams that use Pix QR Code – News

Experts from cybersecurity company Kaspersky have identified two scams that use payment via QR Code from the pix. According to them, these types of fraud will be a trend this year. One of the examples is aimed at home users and the other is focused on small and medium businesses.

In the first, they apply the blow to a telephone/internet account with the presence of the QR Code. Thus, victims are enticed by a 5% discount if this payment method is used. In addition, criminals disguised the email that sent the message.

Fabio Assolini, senior analyst at Kaspersky in Brazil, explains that Pix has brought many benefits to enterprises, but has also turned out to be efficient for cybercrime.

“Many scams end up dying on the beach, as the victim perceives the fraud and manages to cancel the transaction at the financial institution. However, digital payment methods, and this is not exclusive to Pix, are instantaneous and, consequently, advantageous for those who use the technology maliciously”, he concludes.

The second scam utilizes a fake offer from a popular streaming platform in partnership with two cinema networks.

Victims are attracted by an alleged quarterly plan to watch movies at home for R$267.99. In this scam, the only payment option is the Pix QR Code.

For Assolini, the scams show the abuse of this technology in online fraud, which Kaspersky pointed out as a trend for this year.

According to him, to identify the scam, it is necessary to pay attention to the recipient. In the second case, for example, the address is not related to the brands mentioned.

In the example of the false invoice, there is only the subscriber’s code, without the customer’s name information, and the identification is different. There is a number on the message and another on the invoice.

In addition, the company warns that consumer accounts always start with the number 8. And, in case of promotions, it is necessary to check the offer on the companies’ websites or in official service channels.

It is still important to confirm the recipient details before completing the payment via Pix. Legitimate payments will correctly show the name of companies.