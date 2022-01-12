Copa SP: playoffs begin for Atlético-MG, Botafogo, Corinthians, Fluminense, Grêmio and Santos | junior soccer sp cup

The second phase of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup begins this Wednesday. Some of the country’s top clubs will take to the field in matches that become knockout stages: whoever loses will be out of contention.

There will be 16 games this Wednesday. Of them, five will be broadcast live by sportv (the ge also follows in real time, with exclusive videos: Botafogo x São José-RS (11h), Fluminense x Francana-SP (15h), Grêmio x Santa Cruz-PE (17:15), Santos x Chapadinha-MA (19:30) and Corinthians x Ituano (21:45).

Also noteworthy for Atlético-MG, which faces Mirassol at 18:00 in Bálsamo, and for the duel between two Serie A clubs: Athletico x América-MG, at 15:00 in Araras.

See the full list of games below:

Botafogo reaches the knockout stage after advancing first in Group 14, with two wins and one defeat. And it faces São José-POA, which also added six points in the qualifying, but advanced in second of its group, behind XV de Piracicaba.

The match will be played in Taubaté, where Fogão played the first phase.

15:00 – Fluminense x Francana (in Matão, live on sportv)

Fluminense arrives packed to the knockout stage, after winning its three games in the first phase of Copinha (1-0 in Jacuipense, 3-0 in Fast and 3-2 in Matonense). Now, it takes Francana, who advanced in the squeeze, beating Juventude by a goal.

Tricolor shares with Inter the position of second biggest champion of the São Paulo Cup, with five victories. Only Corinthians, with ten, have more. But the last Flu title is a long time ago: it was in 1989.

+ Meet Johnny, the highlight of Fluminense at Copinha

To get closer to another conquest, the Cariocas have an advantage: they kept their headquarters in Matão, where they played the entire first phase.

17:15 – Grêmio x Santa Cruz-PE (in Jaú, live on sportv)

Grêmio and Santa Cruz had similar campaigns in the first phase: two wins and one defeat for each. The difference is that the Rio Grande do Sul defeat was precisely in the last round, when it took 1-0 to XV de Jaú.

The need for a reaction for Grêmio fans is also echoed in the memory that the club, a finalist in the last edition, in 2020, never won the Copinha. The same goes for Santa Cruz.

The teams face each other in Jaú, at the Zezinho Magalhães stadium.

18:00 – Mirassol vs Atlético-MG (in Bálsamo)

Atlético-MG had to change headquarters after losing the match (1-0) and the leadership of Group 4 to Linense in the last round of the first phase. Galo exchange Lins for Bálsamo to take Mirassol and try to pack in search of the fourth title in Copinha (the last one was in 1983).

But the stop is tough. The opponent had 100% success and showed a powerful attack, with 11 goals in three games in the group stage.

19:30 – Santos x Chapadinha-MA (in Araraquara, live on sportv)

Driven by the talent of Weslley Patati and the goals of Rwan, Santos tries to maintain the 100% success rate, achieved with victories over Operário-PR (2-1), Rondoniense (3-0) and Ferroviária (2-0) in the first phase.

The opponent in the playoffs is the surprising Chapadinha-MA, who overcame Criciúma and Comercial-SP to advance in second in Group 7, without defeats, behind only Nova Iguaçu.

21:45 – Corinthians vs Ituano (in São José dos Campos, live on sportv)

Once the biggest champion of Copinha, with ten titles, Corinthians is always a power in the tournament, as it showed again in the first phase of the dispute this year. There were three wins in three games, with five goals scored and only one conceded.

Now, take Ituano, with a much more modest campaign. The team from Itu only advanced in the tie-breaking criteria, thanks to the 3-0 victory over Concórdia, on the limit to overtake União Suzano on goal difference.

