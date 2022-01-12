Corinthians approaches goalkeeper Ivan and negotiates sale of young Matheus Donelli | football

Corinthians is close to hiring the 24-year-old goalkeeper Ivan, who belongs to Ponte Preta. The club advanced in negotiations with the company that takes care of the player’s career and hopes to close the deal in the coming days.

At the same time, Corinthians is negotiating the sale of Matheus Donelli, a 19-year-old goalkeeper who has spent time with youth teams and is part of the alvinegro professional squad.

Matheus Donelli has proposals from clubs in Brazil and abroad. The identity of the interested parties is kept confidential.

The young man also had offers for a loan, but warned that he prefers to transfer permanently.

If the transfer is confirmed, Ivan will arrive to shadow Cássio. In addition to him and Donelli, coach Sylvinho has goalkeepers Guilherme Pezão and Carlos Miguel.

Ivan is seen as one of the main assets of Macaca, a club with which he has a contract until April 2023 and 100% of his economic rights acquired. However, a good part of these rights is compromised in an eventual sale due to previous loans made by the club. It’s as if the goalkeeper was Ponte’s “overdraft”.

– We will hardly make any financial profit from the sale of Ivan. Although the rights belong to Ponte, Ponte made loans with the sale of Ivan as a guarantee. And these mutuals were not small. It is something in the order of R$ 10 million, R$ 12 million. So you will hardly measure any value with the sale of it, let alone have control over the output. Given his category, the demand that exists, Ivan could possibly leave, but until the afternoon of this Monday, officially, I was not yet approached by the Corinthians board – said Marco Antônio Eberlin, president of Ponte Preta, at a press conference at last monday.

In early 2020, Ponte even stipulated a minimum price for the transfer of Ivan: something around 5 million euros (almost R$ 32 million at the current price).