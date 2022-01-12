Corinthians awaits termination of Diego Costa, but seeks alternative without making a fuss; understand

THE Corinthians won’t move until Diego Costa gets the rescission of his contract with Atlético-MG.

If the breaking of the bond is really made official and in a way that frees the player’s next club from paying any fine, then Timão will put a proposal on the table.

The Corinthians board is already very clear about its limits and what should be proposed to the 33-year-old centre-forward.

THE Sports Gazette found out that Corinthians will offer a lower salary than what Diego had guaranteed at Galo.

If he fulfilled the contract until December 2022 in Minas, the striker would pocket around R$ 20 million at the end of the year.

About the time of bond, Corinthians intends to close for two seasons. That is, until the end of the term of President Duilio Monteiro Alves, scheduled for December 2023.

All of this can be changed, because official talks have not yet taken place. But, at first, the Corinthians plan is outlined.

Diego Costa wants to listen to Corinthians and welcomes the idea of ​​playing for São Paulo, but he has never hidden that he has European football as a priority and, therefore, has also evaluated options there. So far, there has been no encouraging demand.

new target

While Diego Costa tries to sort out his life in Belo Horizonte, Corinthians will not wait. The club does not want to be held hostage by any athlete.

Despite admitting interest in Cavani, Suárez and Diego Costa, Timão does not stop looking for and evaluating alternatives for the number 9.

Due to the great repercussion that this trio caused, the club has tried to be more discreet behind the scenes.

The board understands that so much speculation, daily updates and high external expectations have been getting in the way of negotiating.

THE Sports Gazette found that Corinthians is looking for a “fourth name”, a “new target”, and that it would already have someone on the radar, but the pact signed internally is of absolute secrecy so that nothing leaks before the time.

Despite not being in a hurry, and this is directly linked to the fact that the team will debut in the Copa Libertadores da América only in April, Corinthians believes that by the end of January it should have a definition, whatever it may be.

Leave your comment