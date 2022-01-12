Corinthians confirms negotiation with Ivan, from Ponte Preta: “He is a national team goalkeeper” | Corinthians

In a press conference this Wednesday afternoon, Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves confirmed the negotiation for the hiring of goalkeeper Ivan, 24, who belongs to Ponte Preta.

The manager was careful not to give the deal as closed, but he praised the player several times:

– There is a negotiation. We understand that with the departure of Caíque França we can improve our sector, despite Donelli being an excellent goalkeeper, who has already shown that, and has played professionally, with great confidence. The arrival of a new goalkeeper does not mean that Donelli has to leave or that he will be the third or fourth goalkeeper, the dispute is in training.

Although it has 100% of the goalkeeper’s economic rights and a contract with him until April 2023, Ponte should not receive anything for the transfer. That’s because Macaca contracted loans of around R$12 million with Eleenko Sports, the company that manages Ivan’s career, and used the athlete as payment guarantee.

– Corinthians will only do the deal if it has legal certainty. What exists is a conversation between Corinthians and Ponte for Corinthians to acquire 50% of the goalkeeper’s rights. That’s what we’ve been talking about, our legal department is attentive. From what we have of information, there is no problem regarding the player. What exists is an agreement that Ponte made with a creditor in relation to a debt that existed, I can’t even give you details because that’s not up to Corinthians. What is up to us is if the player has conditions, if the contract is registered and if he has any kind of attachment. All this has been raised and we found no problem. So, in his case, Corinthians would make a small investment, but would do it to acquire 50% of the rights if the deal goes out.

With Ivan, Corinthians would gain a more rounded player to shadow the titular Cássio.

– If Ivan comes, he is a national team goalkeeper, a great goalkeeper. We have Cássio, who has nothing to say, in terms of achievements and everything he has done and can do, we renewed his contract. But strengthening the squad is normal. If we manage to bring in Ivan, if the hiring is successful, he will help us.

The official said that he has not yet been informed by the staff of Matheus Donelli about the dissatisfaction with the Corinthians movement in the market and about the chance of negotiation. Donelli’s agent, Jorge Mendes should soon present a sale proposal.

– We are qualifying the squad, both in the other positions that we talk about here… It’s not because we’re after a number 9 that Jô has to leave. We know that football is a cast, not just a team. For the amount of championship we will have, with a World Cup in November. In addition to the tight schedule, we will have one month less. Corinthians intends to be in the decisions, works for it, so it’s an extra goalkeeper, with a great level. If the negotiation works out, it will only strengthen Corinthians – declared Duilio Monteiro Alves, who also added:

Goalkeeper Ivan will change Ponte Preta for Corinthians

Last Tuesday, Ponte Preta reported that it released Ivan to undergo medical examinations at Corinthians. The player will arrive at Corinthians to shadow Cássio, who is 34 years old and recently renewed his contract until 2024.

In addition to the goalkeeper, coach Sylvinho has goalkeepers Carlos Miguel, Guilherme Pezão and Matheus Donelli.

Ivan competed in the Pre-Olympic tournament in 2020 and was even called up by coach Tite to the senior team in 2019. In the past, the goalkeeper has been the target of European giants such as Milan and Barcelona.