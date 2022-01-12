Corinthians faces Ituano in their first playoff at Copinha; know everything

Two days after its last appearance, Corinthians returns to the field this Wednesday, when it begins its trajectory in the knockout phase of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior. At 21:45, Timãozinho faces Ituano, in a match valid for the second phase of the competition. The game will take place at the Martins Pereira Stadium, in São José dos Campos, home of all Corinthians matches so far in this edition of Copinha.

Timão’s Under-20 team has 100% success in the three games played in the competition so far. Diogo Siston’s team won Resende, from Rio de Janeiro, River, from Piauí and São José, from the city of the same name. The three matches still valid for the group stage of the competition, in which Corinthians qualified as first place.

Corinthians, it is worth remembering, is the biggest champion of the competition. His last achievement was in 2017, led by Osmar Loss, in a campaign that revealed midfielder Pedrinho, now at Shakhtar Donetsk, Ukraine.

In the last appearance, Corinthians beat São José 2-0, with goals scored by forwards Pedro and Giovane. On the occasion, Diogo Siston sent an alternative team to the field, aiming precisely at the clash with Ituano, this Wednesday.

For this Wednesday's match, all the details that the fan needs to know are below!

Escalation

For the match, Diogo Siston must repeat the team that faced River, in the second round. There would be eleven changes in relation to the alternative team that faced São José, last Monday.

In this way, the tendency is for Diogo Siston to start the team with Alan Gobetti, Léo Mana, Alemão, Robert Renan and Reginaldo; Mandaca, Matheus Araújo, Biro and Keven; Felipe and Giovanni. The team must behave in a 4-1-3-2 scheme.

Arbitration

Referee Tiago de Mattos da Silva commands the whistle for this Wednesday’s match. He will be assisted by Osvaldo Apipe de Medeiros Filho and Denis Matheus Afonso Ferreira. The fourth referee will be Rodrigo Santos.

Streaming

Unlike Corinthians’ other commitments at Copinha, this Wednesday’s match will be broadcast twice on television. In closed channels, the transmission will be exclusive to the SportTV, while in open television, the transmission is on behalf of the Life Network.

About the Cup!

The second phase of Copinha is played by 64 teams. Corinthians receives Ituano in a single game, and if they qualify, they face the winner of Fortaleza and Resende, also played this Wednesday.

