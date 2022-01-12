Corinthians president admits poll to Cavani and “dream” with Suárez and Diego Costa | Corinthians

In his first press conference of the season, president Duilio Monteiro Alves confirmed that Corinthians had sounded out the Uruguayan Edinson Cavani, from Manchester United, and also mentioned the possibility of the club “dreaming” with names like Luis Suárez, also in the final stretch. contract with Atlético de Madrid, and Diego Costa, leaving Atlético-MG.

“Yes, there was a probe into Cavani, nothing more,” he said.

– Cavani is in the six months of pre-contract. For me, it’s something very difficult, but I have to try. Today I think it’s practically impossible, Manchester should not release it, they have the coach’s word, the club’s position, but we continue our search. The Corinthians player can be sure that, at the right time, with great responsibility, we will bring a number 9 to the height of our team – he added.

1 of 3 Cavani in action for Manchester United — Photo: Phil Noble/Reuters Cavani in action for Manchester United – Photo: Phil Noble/Reuters

With a negative response from Cavani’s representatives due to the priority of keeping the player until the middle of the year at United, Timão has been talking to other names. Diego Costa is on the agenda. According to the manager, however, Corinthians “is not expecting anyone.”

– I talked to Cavani’s brother about the possibility, we followed his desire to return to South America. It was never our priority. There is this doubt whether or not he continued at Manchester. Stopped there, he continues. I never talked to Diego Costa, he has a contract with Atlético-MG. What comes out different from that, is not true. There are many strikers in the market. With a sponsor helping us in this quest, the market gets very big. We’ve been looking carefully.

– We have to improve a lot, but the beginning has already been made. It’s the first step. And that makes us dream of Cavani, Suárez, Diego Costa. So, yes, a consultation of mine was made by Cavani.

Timão, according to Duilio, is in no hurry to conclude negotiations with a new striker:

– We are looking for a strong forward. This partner operation needs a strong name, so it has its payback. Corinthians is gigantic, it is not waiting for anyone, but we are in the market analyzing it calmly to avoid mistakes – he said.

The club, by the way, does not set deadlines for the conclusion of a negotiation:

– You can’t set a deadline, you also don’t have a defined target. The profile I put, of a player who has marketing, has a name. We have partners in terms of salaries, not purchases, participation in rights, even because it is prohibited by FIFA. Since it’s marketing-based, it has to be a strong name. We have 9 jerseys playing all over the world. Corinthians is not expecting one. Since the news came out about Cavani, whether or not he was going to terminate, Corinthians has been looking. Our football department, Roberto, Alessandro, Cifut staff, coach and commission, we monitor the market daily. Things change fast.

– Our idea is not to wait for the middle of the year, we have important competitions, Libertadores and Brasileiro start in April. Paulista for us is also important. Let’s take it easy, when we have a certainty, a name that pleases and that fits this part of marketing. You can’t put a deadline or despair, we have quality players who can deliver what Corinthians needs at the moment. Reinforcing this position is a priority and everyone knows it, but without putting deadlines and expectations on the crowd – he explained.

2 of 3 Diego Costa in action for Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG Diego Costa in action for Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG

The manager explained how he has been able to search for popular players in the market:

– Corinthians looked for alternatives, not because we are irresponsible, but because we went after sponsors, new properties. We managed to bring in a Willian with 50% of his salary already paid (with sponsorship money), bring Paulinho offering content generation properties to a company, free of charge. So there is work, effort, creativity, a lot of people trying. Excluding player sales, we increased revenue by 50% in 2021. That’s a lot. That’s why today we have conditions to have a better team. We took seventy-odd professional players there in the last year, this creates space in the cashier – he argued.

Duilio commented that the focus at Corinthians in the search for a striker is abroad:

– In Brazilian football we have not looked at other names, our search has been abroad because we understand that in Brazil you have good strikers, it is a position that less and less great athletes are found, but those who have in Brazilian football that would interest us they are young people with very high rights values, which is not possible at the moment. We look for an alternative in world football, regardless of being a big name. The big name would be the one we would contract with the sponsor, but Corinthians is able to make an independent sponsorship contract. It’s not the quest at the moment, but it can happen depending on the market.

Diego Costa has a verbal agreement with Atlético-MG to terminate the contract amicably, but this has not yet been resolved. Timão will only advance in negotiations when the player is free on the market.

The striker was offered to Corinthians still in the final stretch of the Brasileirão-2021 and, from the beginning, was seen as a good option for the alvinegra shirt 9. However, Timão warned that he was not willing to pay for his release.

The alvinegra board is aware that Diego Costa has a high salary, but thinks it is possible to reach a common denominator with the 33-year-old player.