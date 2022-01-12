Corinthians promise at age 15, Pedro was already targeted by Palmeiras and cried for fear of Fiel | Corinthians

Peter was always precocious. At the age of 10, he played futsal with the under-12 category. When he was 12, he led the under-14 team on the courts. Until recently, he defended the under-17 team even though he was only 15 years old. Although used to the fact that the boy was ahead of young people of his age, the attacking midfielder’s family was surprised by the news that he would be entered by Corinthians in the Copa São Paulo de Juniores, a competition for athletes up to 20 years old.

– Right away, I was happy. Then it started to sink in and I started to die of fear. I said: they will hurt you, Pedro, they will beat you – reported Ágatha Silva, the player’s mother, who also added:

– He told me: don’t worry, I can take it!

See too:

+ Timão is close to signing goalkeeper Ivan

+ See when players removed by Covid-19 return to Corinthians

In the first experience as a starter, Pedro fulfilled what he said and, in fact, withstood the blows. Even well marked, the prodigy made great plays and was the highlight of Corinthians against São José-SP, last Monday, having scored the first goal of the 2-0 victory.

Timão returns to the field this Wednesday, at 21:45, to face Ituano, for the second phase of the tournament, in São José dos Campos, with sportv broadcast and real-time monitoring of the ge. Follow here.

1 of 3 Pedro is only 15 years old and is one of the promises of Corinthians in Copinha — Photo: Rodrigo Gazzanel / Ag.Corinthians Pedro is only 15 years old and is one of the promises of Corinthians in Copinha — Photo: Rodrigo Gazzanel / Ag.Corinthians

The boy’s technical quality and physical vigor are gradually being discovered by the Corinthians fans, but it’s nothing new for those who follow the youth games. Including rivals of Timon…

– We have had several proposals, but we were never interested in leaving. We are thinking about the Corinthians project. Palmeiras always talked to us, we even created a good relationship with the base people there. He had an invitation at the age of 9 and, later, Palmeiras came to us several other times, even because in futsal the contract was annual. But we never wanted to change clubs – said Diney Castilho, the player’s uncle.

A fan of Neymar, Pedro still doesn’t have a professional contract with Corinthians, since this type of bond is only allowed from the age of 16. However, the signature should not take long. As soon as the boy has his birthday, on February 5, Timão wants to meet with his businessmen to formulate the document.

The goals of São José-SP 0 x 2 Corinthians, for the SP Junior Football Cup

The player has been an agent since he was 13 years old by Eleenko Sports, the company that took him to live in Tatuapé, in front of Parque São Jorge, Corinthians’ headquarters. Before, the family lived in poor neighborhoods of Carapicuiba and Osasco, which made it difficult to get around for training and games.

– Life was not easy. I worked from Sunday to Sunday at a mall restaurant and, with the help of some family members, I took Pedro to Corinthians, but it was complicated. One day, when he turned 10, I taught him to take the bus, train and subway by himself. He left home at 5:30 am and only returned at the end of the day. This made him mature very young – commented the player’s mother, who separated from Pedro’s father when he was just two years old.

The attacking midfielder was discovered by Corinthians when he was playing futsal at Grêmio Barueri. The first black-and-white invitation was when the boy was seven years old, but he only went to play at the club when he was nine. The only condition imposed by Pedro’s family to accept the proposal was that Timão financed the boy’s studies in a private school.

2 of 3 Pedrinho, striker for Corinthians under-15s — Photo: Rodrigo Gazzanel / Agência Corinthians Pedrinho, striker of the under-15 for Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Gazzanel / Agência Corinthians

At Copinha, the youngster has had the experience of playing with a full stadium for the first time in his still short career. His mother says that he was delighted with the support of the Corinthians fans. However, the first contact with Fiel was not so positive.

When Pedro was just six years old, Diney decided to take him to Pacaembu to watch a Corinthians game, which at the time featured Ronaldo Fenômeno. The crowd that today encourages and gives strength to the player, that day scared him, as his uncle recalls:

– He cried non-stop, he sat on my foot the whole game, he didn’t even want to see it. I was afraid of that lot of people, of the police… Who would have thought, that boy who was terrified of the crowd is now there celebrating with Fiel!.