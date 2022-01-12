Corinthians sends agreement with Ivan, and Donelli must be sold

In the last hours, the board of Corinthians advanced in the negotiation with Ivan, from Ponte Preta, and practically sealed the deal with the goalkeeper. There are only bureaucratic details and the completion of medical examinations for the player to be made official as a reinforcement of Timão. On the other hand, Matheus Donelli, 19, will be placed on the ball market by the Parque São Jorge club and asked to be transferred permanently.

A highlight of Ponte Preta and with stints in the Brazilian National Team, Ivan has been in the sights of Corinthians in recent days and, after a meeting this afternoon (11), he said goodbye to Macaca. The terms of the agreement with Timão are still unknown, but Alvinegro will hire him permanently. The negotiations were brokered by Fernando Garcia, the athlete’s manager and an influential name behind the scenes at Parque São Jorge. The information was released earlier by the ‘GE’ and confirmed by UOL Sport.

Later this week, Ivan will undergo medical exams and, if he passes the tests, announced as the third Corinthians reinforcement for the 2022 season, after midfielder Paulinho and side Bruno Melo. The goalkeeper arrives to be Cássio’s immediate reserve at CT Joaquim Grava.

The negotiation caused Matheus Donelli, currently the first in the line of succession of the Corinthians goal, to lose space and be placed on the ball market. Aware that he would not have many chances in the coming years, the goalkeeper informed that he prefers to be transferred permanently to continue his career as a professional – which began last season.

There is still no ongoing negotiation for Donelli’s departure, but the trend is for the boy to transfer to a European club. There are also interested in Brazilian football, but the names were not revealed.