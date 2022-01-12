Corn: mid-year positions strengthen at B3 in the face of possible…

Monday (10) comes to an end with corn futures prices accounting for slightly higher movements on the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), with emphasis on contracts closer to the middle of the year, which had a greater increase.

The January/22 maturity was quoted at R$94.30 with a gain of 0.11%, March/22 was worth R$98.15, up 0.56%, May/22 was traded at R$94, 24 with an increase of 0.60% and July/22 had a value of R$ 90.65 with an appreciation of 0.95%.

For Brandalizze Consulting’s market analyst, Vlamir Brandalizze, the Brazilian market is stronger for the May and June quotations, in the middle of the year, because it will still be the peak of the off-season.

“We are harvesting a very small crop now in the summer, which will possibly not meet demand until the middle of the year and the new safrinha will arrive from June onwards. So we are going to have a very tight first half, especially in May and April, with little corn to meet the demand that should be very strong, with everything indicating record demand”, says the analyst.

Brandalizze also highlights that there is no sales pressure at the moment. “The market today is a buyer. There in Rio Grande do Sul the FOB corn is R$ 100.00 and there are no offers. The seller today wants R$ 110.00 for the corn at the producer’s house, so there’s no deal”.

Brazil started 2022 by exporting, on average, more corn than recorded throughout January 2021. On the other hand, cereal imports fell in the first week of the year, according to data released by the Ministry of Industry, Foreign Trade and Services, through the Foreign Trade Secretariat (Secex).

In the Brazilian physical market, the price of a bag of corn also rose this week. The survey carried out by the Notícias Agrícolas team did not find devaluations in any of the markets, but verified appreciations in Não-Me-Toque/RS, Panambi/RS, Ponta Grossa/PR, Brasília/DF, Luís Eduardo Magalhães/BA, Itapetininga/SP and Campinas/SP.

According to the analysis by Agrifatto Consultoria, “the harvest in RS exceeds 13% of the area with crops that have been severely damaged according to EMATER, bringing stress to the market. In Campinas/SP, the cereal is being sold at an average of R$ 94.00/sc”.

Also this Monday, Cepea released its weekly note pointing out that corn prices started to advance again at the beginning of the year in the domestic and foreign markets.

According to Cepea researchers, in Brazil, the highs are linked to the retraction of sellers, who are attentive to the prevailing dry climate in the south of the country, and to the greater interest of buyers, who need to replenish their stocks.

“In the field, producers in the south of Brazil have already started harvesting the summer crop, but as the field work progresses, they are also beginning to calculate the damage caused by the severe drought in the region on corn production. In the Southeast and Midwest, the more frequent rains favor crops”, says the note.

External market

The Chicago Stock Exchange (CBOT) ends Monday accounting for movements that lost strength throughout the day and ended negative for international corn futures prices.

The month March/22 was quoted at US$ 5.99 with a devaluation of 7.00 points, the May/22 was worth US$ 6.01 with a loss of 6.50 points, the July/22 was traded at US$ 5, 99 with a drop of 5.50 points and September/22 had a value of US$ 5.69 with a decrease of 2.25 points.

These indexes represented losses, in relation to the closing of last Friday (07), of 1.16% for March/22, of 0.99% for May/22, of 0.83% for July/22 and 0.35% for September/22.

According to information from the international website Barchart, corn futures contracts retreated, returning to below US$ 6.00 a bushel while the market awaits the release of the new USDA report (United States Department of Agriculture).

Analysts consulted by the publication expect a cut of 1.8 million tons in Brazilian corn production and a reduction of 900 thousand tons in Argentina.

Not even the report of a private purchase from Mexico of 132,000 tonnes of US corn on Monday helped to support prices. Of the total, 77,000 tons are still for delivery in the 2021/22 cycle and the remaining 55,000 tons will be for the 2022/23 season.

Also on this first day of the week, the USDA released its new weekly grain shipments bulletin, with shipments of 1,022,677 tons, in view of market projections between 600,000 and 1,250 million.